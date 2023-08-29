Contender Series Week 4: Mitch Ramirez vs. Carlos Prates continues with a fight in the middleweight division between Yousri Belgaroui and Marco Tulio Silva. Belgaroui is coming off consecutive knockout victories meanwhile, Silva is riding a five-fight win streak into his Contender Series debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Belgaouri-Silva prediction and pick.

Yousri Belgaroui (5-2) is still fairly early in his MMA career but he has a wealth of combat sports experience as a Glory Kickboxer who competed against the likes of Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira numerous times and even has a win over Pereira earlier in his kickboxing career. Now he has made the transition over to MMA like a lot of Glory Kickboxers have done and is now looking to make a name for himself on the Contender Series in hopes of getting a contract on the big show.

Marco Tyulio Silva (9-1) is Chute Boxe Diego Lima product who's been on an absolute tear coming into this shot on the Contender Series. He has won five in a row with three of those wins coming by knockout and he has won eight of his nine professional bouts. Silva will be looking to end the hype train of Belgaroui and show that he's the top prospect in this fight on Tuesday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 4 Odds: Yousri Belgaroui-Marco Tulio Silva Odds

Yousri Belgaroui:-126

Marco Tulio Silva: -102

How to Watch Yousri Belgaroui vs. Marco Tulio Silva

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Yousri Belgaroui Will Win

Yousri Belgaroui is a high-level kickboxer with a 27-7 record with 13 knockouts on his resume. During his time as a Glory kickboxer, he competed against Israel Adesanya where he lost both fights by decision with one being unanimous and one being a split decision for the middleweight contender finals. Belgaroui also has fought against Alex Pereira three times in Glory where he beat Pereira in their first encounter but then lost his next two fights by TKO. He now trains over at Texiera MMA & Fitness with Alex Pereira and Glover Texeira and was even part of Pereira's fight camp against Jan Blachowicz.

Belgaroui will be the tallest middleweight fighter in the UFC if he were to get signed at 6'5″. He will have a staggering 5″ of height on his opponent Marco Tulio Silva which will make it a very tough time for Silva to find his range. Belgaroui does a fantastic job at countering when his opponent comes within range and then ending combinations with leg kicks. He is still rough around the edges in terms of his overall MMA game but if he's able to keep this fight on the feet it should be his fight to lose

Why Marco Tulio Silva Will Win

Marco Tulio Silva is your typical Chute Boxe fighter. He is a Muay Thai striking specialist with an aggressive, come forward style of fighting. He has a high guard just like most Muay Thai strikers and he does his best work utilizing combinations and ending them with leg kicks.

He will be at a distinct size advantage in this matchup meaning he will need to be all the way in or all the way outside of the reach of Yousri Belgaroui. It would be best for Silva to test the grappling of Belgaroui and take some of the steam away from his strikes just be making him work. If Silva can mix it up, he can really make this fight the toughest one of Belgaroui's career and quite possibly get the finish with the UFC contract as well.

Final Yousri Belgaroui-Marco Tulio Silva Prediction & Pick

This should be a high-level matchup between two primarily strikers. On the feet, Yousri Belgaroui should be a problem for Marco Tulio Silva, especially at long range. He has great counters and is exceptionally quick with his combinations. It will be up to Silva to pressure the taller Belgaroui and make him fight on his backfoot with his back against the cage. If Silva isn't able to get on the inside of the reach of Belgaroui it could be a short night for him. Ultimately, this fight will be taking place primarily on the feet and at range where Belgaroui will be landing hard and heavy counters as Silva attempts to come within range until Belgaroui lands something devastating that puts Silva away and gets him his UFC contract as yet another Glory kickboxer, the second of this season, gets their shot in the UFC.

Final Yousri Belgaroui-Marco Tulio Silva Prediction & Pick: Yousri Belgaroui (-126)