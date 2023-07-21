We're back covering UFC London: Aspinall vs. Tybura as we bring you a prediction and pick for the Co-Main Event of the evening. Two Women's Flyweight (125 lb) contenders square off as England's own Molly McCann takes on Lithuania's Julija Stoliarenko. Both fighters are looking to bounce back after losses. Check out our UFC odds series for our McCann-Stoliarenko prediction and pick.

Molly McCann is 13-5 as a professional fighter and has gone 6-4 under the UFC. She's a former Cage Warriors Champion and is one of the most popular fighters within the U.K.. After going on a three-fight winning streak, she was stopped abruptly in her last fight by Erin Blanchfield. She'll be looking to bounce back and redeem herself in front of the home fans. McCann stands 5'4″ with a 62-inch reach.

Julija Stoliarenko is 10-7-1 as a mixed martial artist and has gone just 1-5 since joining the UFC. She's 1-4 in her last five and hasn't had much go her way as of late. She notched an impressive armbar victory over Jessica-Rose Clark but was knocked out by Chelsea Chandler in her last bout. She'll need to dig deep into her submission arsenal to pull this win out as the underdog. Stoliarenko stands 5'7″ with a 66-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Molly McCann: -215

Molly McCann: -215

Julija Stoliarenko: +172

Over (2.5) rounds: +120

Under (2.5) rounds: -152

How to Watch Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Molly McCann Will Win

Molly McCann will have a great chance to redeem her last loss and get back some of the momentum she had before her last fight. She's a solid boxer and likes to pressure opponents head-on. We've seen her use varied attacks with her elbows and she's quick to mix in her kicks. McCann is very strong for her size and can rag doll opponents in the clinch. She'll find some success with her elbows in-close if she can close the distance, so look for McCann to do some work up against the fence here.

McCann is eager to mix in her takedowns to offset the striking, but she'll have to be careful against a talented submission artist like Stoliarenko. If she's caught on the ground, McCann should skip any grappling transitions and go straight into the ground-and-pound. Her best chance will be to win this fight by finish or by control time, so she should use her slight wrestling advantage in her favor.

Why Julija Stoliarenko Will Win

Julija Stoliarenko hasn't shown much consistency in being able to string together wins in the UFC. Her only win thus far has been against Jessica-Rose Clark, whom is no longer in the UFC. Her last two losses have been against Alex Davis and Chelsea Chandler, both of which could be seen as lower competition than McCann. Still, Stoliarenko knows she'll have to get this fight to the ground if she wants to stand a chance. McCann has shown a tendency to get lazy on the ground, so there may be opportunities for Stoliarenko to throw some submissions up.

To win this fight, Stoliarenko will have to get creative on the feet and figure out the timing of Molly McCann's counter punching. While a well-rounded game could see some success, Stoliarenko may have to find a certain weakness and exploit it in this one. Perhaps she could go to the legs with kicks as McCann has struggled defending them in the past. Don't be surprised if Stoliarenko uses her Judo and reverses a toss on McCann.

Final Molly McCann-Julija Stoliarenko Prediction & Pick

There's not many reasons that Julija Stoliarenko should be featured in a Co-Main Event fight with her current record, but clearly the UFC is feeding the English fight fans who they want to see in Molly McCann. Her last loss was particularly brutal, so it's certain that McCann will come out extremely motivated. She feeds into the fans each time in London and it truly gives her a burst inside the octagon.

If she's smart in minding her limbs in Stoliarenko's guard, she should be able to get the win as the better all-around fighter. For the prediction, let's go with Molly McCann to get the win as it's just hard to back Stoliarenko in this kind of spot. For some added value, bettors can take a look at the KO/TKO props.

Final Molly McCann-Julija Stoliarenko Prediction & Pick: Molly McCann (-215); Wins by KO/TKO (+165)