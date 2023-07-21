The UFC London Main Card is filled with action and our next fight is no different. We'll be bringing you a prediction and pick for this highly-contested matchup in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division. England's own Nathaniel Wood will take on Team Alpha Male's Andre “Touchy” Fili. This has the potential to be Fight of the Night! Check out our UFC odds series for our Wood-Fili prediction and pick.

Nathaniel Wood is 19-5 as a professional fighter and has gone 6-2 under the UFC banner. He's a former Cage Warriors Champion and will be happy to fight on a London card once again. Wood is 3-2 in his last five fights, but he's a perfect 2-0 since making the move to Featherweight. He'll hope that he can continue his streak against a dangerous striker in Fili. Wood stands 5'6″ with a 69-inch reach.

Andre Fili is 22-9 as a professional fighter and is 10-8-1 since joining the UFC. He's 2-2-1 in his last five fights and has had a run of bad luck. He's coming in off a split decision win agains Bill Algeo in a fight that he looked to win much more convincingly. An eye injury kept him out of a previous contest but now he'll get his shot at an up-and-coming prospect in Wood. Fili stands 5'11” with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC London Odds: Nathaniel Wood-Andre Fili Odds

Nathaniel Wood: -200

Andre Fili: +160

Over (2.5) rounds: -235

Under (2.5) rounds: +180

How to Watch Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Nathaniel Wood Will Win

Nathaniel Wood comes into this fight with a well-rounded game but an even better skill set since having moved down to Featherweight. Wood has found success in his new division and will look to make a difference with his wrestling. He may look a step slower than Fili in the striking, but Wood will attack will a steady diet of intermittent takedowns. He does his best work when on top and landing vicious ground-and-pound and will look to keep Fili on his back.

Nathaniel Wood will have the grappling advantage in this one, but may have a hard time keeping Fili on his back. He'll have to be aware of any submission attempts as Fili is very crafty in bad spots. To win this fight, Wood should look to cut Fili off in the cage and press him up against it. The longer this fight goes, the more it will favor the chain wrestling of Nathaniel Wood.

Why Andre Fili Will Win

Andre Fili has looked very good in his last few fights and he's done a great job of staying patient on the feet. He's evolving his striking game each time out and seems to mature as each fight progresses. He looked great his last time out against Bill Algeo and his high kicks were working to perfection. Look for him to continue his patience and let the fight come to him. Against a fighter like Wood, Fili can't afford to over-extend himself and leave any openings for takedowns.

Fili will be the faster striker on the feet and should use his speed to keep this fight at striking range. Fili will have to use every bit of his 69% takedown defense rate as Wood will likely shoot, but he stands to have a chance if he can continually stuff the attempts. He's the much longer guy and may present some issues if Wood isn't completely sound with his attack. Look for Fili to be ultra-focused ahead of this fight.

Final Nathaniel Wood-Andre Fili Prediction & Pick

Both guys are coming in off injuries as Wood cut his leg ahead of his last bout and Fili injured his eye during training. They should both be fully healthy and it'll be interesting to see how they size up at the weigh ins. Wood will undoubtedly look to control the grappling exchanges and could see some success in the striking if Fili isn't disciplined.

Fili, however, has found a great striking rhythm and will be the much longer fighter in this one. It'll be a matter of how much time he spends on the ground that determines this fight. We'll give the slightest edge to Nathaniel Wood in this matchup, but don't be surprised if this one ends up being extremely close. With the over/under total where it's at, expect this fight to head to a decision, ultimately favoring Nathaniel Wood.

Final Nathaniel Wood-Andre Fili Prediction & Pick: Nathaniel Wood (-200)