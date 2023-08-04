UFC Nashville continues on the prelims with a fight between Billy Quarantillo and Damon Jackson. Check out our UFC odds series for our Quarantillo-Jackson prediction and pick.

Billy Quarantillo (17-5) is just 2-3 over his last five fights and is coming off the first knockout loss of his career at the hands of Edson Barboza. Quarantillo brings a pace and cardio that is hard to match if this fight gets into the later rounds and he is hoping that should help him get past the always-game Damon Jackson this Saturday night to get back on track.

Damon Jackson (22-5-1) was riding a four-fight win streak as he came into a fight against Dan Ige who knocked him out in the second round. Jackson had been utilizing his suffocating ground game to dominate his opponents on the mat which is something that has seemed to work against Quarantillo in the past. He hopes he can replicate the success he's had in his previous four wins to get back on track at UFC Nashville against Billy Quarantillo.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Nashville Odds: Billy Quarantillo-Damon Jackson Odds

Billy Quarantillo: -184

Damon Jackson: +148

Over 2.5 Rounds: +110

Under 2.5 Rounds: -140

How to Watch Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Billy Quarantillo Will Win

Billy Quarantillo hopes to have better luck in Nashville, Tennessee after coming off his first knockout loss in his last fight against Edson Barboza but now gets to take on a grappler in Damon Jackson which hopes to turn his luck around. He has been alternating wins and losses over his last couple of fights after starting his UFC career off by going 3-0. Quarantillo has that dog in him that many fighters just do not have, as he is willing to go punch for punch and grapple with the best of the best.

Quarantillo will need to put the pace and pressure on Jackson as we've seen him wilt and get tired against fighters that keep a high pace. Even against a short-notice opponent in Dan Argueta who went up a weight class to fight him had Jackson breathing heavily by round three by just hanging in there and making him work which is something Quarantillo is great at doing. On the feet, Quarantillo has the clear advantage but if it hits the mat it's in Jackson's world. If Quarantillo is able to keep this fight standing or even just make Jackson work for those takedowns, he will be live for the late-round finish.

Why Damon Jackson Will Win

Damon Jackson has made the most of his second stint with the UFC. In his first try at being a UFC fighter, he went 0-1-1 1 NC. It took him four years to get back to the big show and has since gone 5-2 but he is coming off his fourth knockout loss against Dan Ige back in January. Before that loss, Jackson was dominating the opposition even knocking out rising prospect Pat Sabatani in dramatic fashion.

Jackson has a very awkward style of fighting that just works for him. He is tall and long on the feet and utilizes a ton of front kicks and different kicking attacks along with forward pressure to stifle his opponents. Once he gets their backs against the cage is where he will drop down for a double leg and take his opponents to the mat. He has some plus wrestling abilities along with a great submission game as he has finished 15 of his 22 wins by submission. If he were to submit Quarantillo he would be the first to do so but never say never in the sport of MMA. If Jackson can utilize his grappling and control Quarantillo without gassing in the process he has a chance at cashing as an underdog again.

Final Billy Quarantillo-Damon Jackson Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun scrap between these two featherweight contenders. Jackson is going to attempt to keep Quarantillo guessing with all of his attacks he will throw his way on the feet and then attempt to take this fight to the mat where he could potentially dominate him there. Quarantillo will need to do what he can to keep this fight at his range and punish Jackson as he comes with range to drop down for a double leg. As long as Quarantillo can keep this fight on the feet or make Jackson work and get him into the third round he can potentially get the late finish and get back into the win column.

Final Billy Quarantillo-Damon Jackson Prediction & Pick: Billy Quarantillo (-184), Over 2.5 Rounds (+110)