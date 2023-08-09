Conor McGregor will still be fighting Michael Chandler as expected.
McGregor was expected to fight Chandler in his UFC return later this year after the two were opposing coaches in the ongoing The Ultimate Fighter 31 season.
However, a number of factors including McGregor still being yet to enter the USADA drug testing pool — which would be for a period of six months before he could fight — along with his call out of Justin Gaethje following UFC 291 led many to believe Chandler is no longer of interest to the Irishman.
But as things stand, McGregor is still fighting Chandler according to UFC president Dana White.
“I talked to Conor, either yesterday or the day before, and yeah, he’s ready to fight,” White said at the post-fight press conference for the Contender Series last night. “I said, ‘Listen, get in shape and let’s figure this out.’”
“He likes to f**k with everybody,” White said. “You know what I mean? Especially his opponent, or possible opponents.”
McGregor recently took to social media claiming he'd fight anybody and that while he'd say yes to a Chandler fight if the UFC wanted it, he isn't sure that's the case anymore.
White, however, maintained the UFC is still interested in the fight, so the good news for Chandler is he just needs to wait for McGregor to be in fight shape as well as enter the USADA pool.
Best case scenario? Conor McGregor gets a special exemption from USADA that would not require him to be in the pool for six months.