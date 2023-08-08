Conor McGregor is still down to fight Michael Chandler — the only question is if the UFC is still on board.

McGregor was expected to return to UFC competition this year against Chandler after the pair served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 which is still airing.

Despite not entering the USADA drug testing pool — where he is required to give two drug tests over a period of six months — the Irishman revealed a fight date would eventually be announced towards the end of the season's airing which is on Aug. 15.

However, there are doubts as to whether McGregor would fight at all given that it's now August and he's still yet to enter the pool. Additionally, there were murmurs that the former two-weight champion was no longer interested in fighting Chandler and that seemed further evident with his callout of Justin Gaethje last month.

McGregor would clarify his stance stating that if the UFC wanted it, he'd do it. That said, he doesn't feel they want Chandler as his opponent anymore.

“I’ll do it if they want, no [problem],” McGregor said in a now-deleted tweet (via MMA Fighting). “I don’t think they want him no more [though]. There’s loads of juicy fights around and my return date is my return date.

“I never gave a f**k about who it was. Ever. I’ll fight anyone. I’ll even fly them to me, ask [Paulie Malignaggi]. Flown in and [beat] around.”

While we have now more or less confirmed that McGregor's return opponent doesn't necessarily have to be Chandler, it's still up in the air as to when he'll actually return as he revealed his return date would be his return date. In other words, he'll return when he feels like it.

As far as USADA is concerned, he could always get a special exemption which would allow him to fight without the six months of testing that is required which is what he seems to be banking on.

Chandler, meanwhile, didn't take McGregor's tweet well and called for Irish superstar to tell the truth.

“This dude… I remember when his words held an immense amount of weight,” Chandler tweeted. “Just tell the truth.”

The former Bellator champion would then tweet a prediction for the fight: “Second round KO. Break his will in the first. Finish in the second.”