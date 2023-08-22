Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson have a long-standing feud with one another. Dana White and the UFC once stated that a fight between the two should happen but that plan is slowly becoming unlikely. However, the Irish mixed martial arts fighter may have just added a new person to his list of bouts after Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, and Justin Gaethje.

Tony Ferguson was just looking back at how he could have done much better in preparing for UFC fights. El Cucuy is in the middle of losing six bouts in his career. He was outlining the things that he did wrong through a post on Twitter. But, as fate would have it, Conor McGregor saw the tweet and just could not help himself from calling Ferguson out.

“I’m gonna end you and badly. I’ve not forgot,” The Notorious said in response to Ferguson's tweet.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

I’m gonna end you and badly. I’ve not forgot. https://t.co/ySgwcpip4u — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 22, 2023

It just so happens that Ferguson has faced all of McGregor's prospective opponents in Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler. And, every single one of those matches ended with a loss for him.

Evidently, Tony Ferguson still has no plans to hang it all up and quit fighting. But, it seems that age is catching up to the 39-year-old. Dana White confirmed that McGregor will have to wait for the USADA to clear him until early 2024. A match between the two hotheaded rivals might not happen until mid to late 2025. By that time, El Cucuy would be well into his 40s with many health and injury concerns to manage