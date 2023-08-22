Tony Ferguson believes it's not time yet for him to hang up his gloves. The former interim UFC lightweight champion doubled down on his stance to continue fighting at the highest level of combat sports after posting a list on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

1.) Haven’t Sparred Good Since Barboza or Thompson

2.) Only Time I Find Myself In A Cage Is When I Fight

3.) Since Pandemic None of This Shit Has Been Fun

4.) I Used To Smile A Lot Moar When I Was Competing

5.) Been So Busy Taking Care Of Others Instead Of Myself

7.) Created Boundaries Between Those Who Are Bad For Me

8.) Structured Myself So I Don’t Make The Same Mistakes

9.) No I’m Not Retiring & F**k Those Who Think I Should

10.) I Have Work To Do & I’m One Pissed Off MF

-Champ ⚔️🕶️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🎠

It has been a while since the last time Tony Ferguson tasted a win inside the Octagon. That would be his victory over Donald Cerrone way back in June 2019. Since then. El Cucuy has gone winless in six fights, a streak that started in a defeat at the hands of Justin Gaethje during a title fight in UFC 249. In his most recent outing, Ferguson got submitted by Bobby Green in the third round of their showdown in last July's UFC 291.

At 39 years old and given his string of losses, it can be difficult to imagine Tony Ferguson getting close to another title shot, but he is still definitely hoping that he can turn things around with a W.