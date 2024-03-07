In an electrifying turn of events, UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, famously known as “The California Kid,” is set to make a triumphant return to the cage later this year, reported by MMA Knockout. A true icon in the MMA world and a member of the esteemed UFC Hall of Fame, Faber's comeback is causing a stir of excitement among fight enthusiasts.
While today's lighter weight classes, particularly bantamweight and featherweight, shine brightly in the UFC, there's a nostalgic nod to a time when these divisions found their champions in the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) promotion. The WEC, acquired by UFC parent company Zuffa LLC in 2006, merged its rosters with the UFC in 2010, bringing notable fighters like Urijah Faber into the UFC fold.
Faber, known for his spectacular career that included a shot at the UFC interim bantamweight belt and three challenges for the undisputed title, returns to the spotlight at the age of 44. After a brief retirement hiatus, Faber re-entered the scene in 2019, securing a knockout victory against Ricky Simón but facing a setback against Petr Yan at UFC 245. Despite the challenges, Faber continued to showcase his skills in grappling bouts against the likes of Dustin Ortiz and Elias Anderson.
Now, “The California Kid” is ready to headline A1-Combat's event on May 25, marking his comeback in the promotion he co-founded. A1-Combat, based in California, has quickly gained attention since its inception in 2022, airing two thrilling cards on UFC Fight Pass this year. While the opponent for Faber's return bout remains undisclosed, the anticipation surrounding A1-Combat 21 positions it as a historic event in the promotion's short but impactful history. UFC fans and MMA enthusiasts alike eagerly await the return of Urijah Faber, a living legend stepping back into the arena where he carved his illustrious legacy.