UFC fans, brace yourselves, as Conor McGregor lays out his ambitious plans for a blockbuster return to the Octagon and beyond, reported by SI. The former two-division UFC Champion, who has recently delved into the realm of acting, is eyeing a triumphant comeback this year with not one, but potentially three major fights.
Despite the setback of not securing the UFC 300 main event against Michael Chandler, McGregor remains undeterred. Expressing his eagerness on Instagram, he stated, “Still holding hope for June 29th.” However, he voiced concerns about the lack of action and enthusiasm surrounding the decision, emphasizing the need for a prompt resolution.
UFC CEO Dana White, however, poured cold water on fans' expectations, hinting at a potential delay until fall for McGregor's return. Nevertheless, the Irishman is not just focused on one fight; he has an elaborate plan for the year.
If UFC accedes to the June 29th date, McGregor eyes a super-fight against Chandler. Following that, he seeks closure to a longstanding rivalry with Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout. Referencing a specific date for this epic clash, McGregor stated, “I wish for this on Mexican Independence Day in the Sphere.”
As if that wasn't ambitious enough, McGregor contemplates a return to the boxing ring, eyeing a match against none other than the legendary Manny Pacquiao. The possibility looms for December, with McGregor acknowledging the transformative influence of Saudi Arabia in the market.
Beyond the realm of combat sports, McGregor has ventured into acting, starring as ‘Knox' in the ‘Road House' remake, facing off against Hollywood's Jake Gyllenhaal. As the film premieres at the SXSW Festival, McGregor remains uncertain about his acting future, admitting, “It's hard work. Harder than expected. Not sure if I will go again. Will see how I feel after release. Wish to compete first.”
Conor McGregor's dynamic plans promise an exhilarating year for both MMA and boxing enthusiasts, with the charismatic fighter aiming to make a resounding impact inside and outside the Octagon.