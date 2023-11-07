The UFC has parted ways with former women's flyweight title challenger Taila Santos who most recently lost to Erin Blanchfield.

Taila Santos, a former UFC flyweight title contender, has been released from her contract with the promotion. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

Santos earned a shot at the UFC flyweight title with wins over Molly McCann, Gillian Robertson, Roxanne Modafferi, and Joanne Wood in a span of 14 months. She took Valentina Shevchenko to a highly contested split decision in Singapore in June 2022 but ultimately fell short in her bid to become champion.

Santos' most recent bout came in August 2023, when she lost a unanimous decision to Erin Blanchfield. The fight was originally scheduled for February but was postponed after both of Santos' cornermen, including her husband, had their visas denied to enter the United States. Santos leaves the UFC with a company record of 4-3 after signing through Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. She goes 19-3 overall in her professional MMA career.

Santos' release comes as a surprise to many, given her close title fight with Shevchenko and her recent win over Wood. However, the UFC has been releasing a number of fighters in recent months, as it looks to trim its roster and focus on younger, more active athletes.

Santos' release is a blow to the UFC's flyweight division, which is already one of the shallowest in the promotion. Shevchenko has dominated the division for years, and there are few fighters who appear to be legitimate threats to her throne. Santos' release is also a reminder of the cutthroat nature of the UFC business. Even fighters who are on the cusp of a title shot can be released if they don't perform up to expectations.

What's next for Taila Santos?

It's unclear what's next for Santos after her release from the UFC. She could sign with another MMA promotion, such as PFL or ONE Championship. She could also take some time off from fighting to focus on her family and personal life.

If she is looking to continue her professional MMA career a signing with the ever-improving PFL would be fantastic for her as they attempt to grow their women's flyweight roster. Whatever Santos decides to do next, she will be a valuable addition to any roster. She is a skilled and experienced fighter who has proven herself against some of the best in the world.