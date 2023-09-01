We're back with another prediction and pick for the Main Card of UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac as we turn our attention towards the Light Heavyweight (205 lb) Division for this next bout. No. 9 ranked Volkan Oezdemir will take on the debuting Bogdan Guskov of Uzbekistan. Check out our UFC odds series for our Oezdemir-Guskov prediction and pick.

Volkan Oezdemir (18-7) comes into this fight at an even 6-6 in his time with the UFC. After impressive wins over Aleksander Rokic and Ilir Latifi in 2019, Oezdemir has gone 1-3 in his fights since as he's fallen to the best fighters in the division. His last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Nikita Krylov and he'll be hoping to bounce back in this one. Oezdemir stands 6'2″ with a 75-inch reach.

Bogdan Guskov (14-2) will be making his UFC debut on a huge main card spot against a veteran in Oezdemir. He makes his first walk after going 3-0 in MMA Series Russia over the last year. Guskov is riding a streak in which he's notched four KO-wins in a row and has finished every single one of his wins. Look for him to come out and try to end this one early. Guskov stands 6'2″.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Paris Odds: Volkan Oezdemir-Bogdan Guskov Odds

Volkan Oezdemir: -196

Bogdan Guskov: +152

Over 1.5 rounds: +126

Under 1.5 rounds: -160

How to Watch Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Volkan Oezdemir Will Win

The clock may be ticking on how long Volkan Oezdemir can compete at the highest level for, but he continues to be the same knockout threat that he is with each fight. Oezdemir has insane power in his hands and can put opponents out with the slightest touch. He's very hard to deal with in the clinch and can do serious damage if he finds himself in a favorable ground-and-pound situation. He's been known to start slow and take a beating early in the past, so Oezdemir will have to stay alert and be ready fro whatever Guskov throws at him in the first round.

Oezdemir will find comfort knowing how much of an experience advantage he has over Guskov. He's faced a number of debuting fighters in the past and knows he'll have to make this a scrappy fight for his opponent. Guskov hardly sees the third round of fights, so Oezdemir could benefit from dragging this one out and seeing if he can be the fresher fighter by the third round. If he can get Guskov to exert his gas tank in chasing the knockout, Oezdemir could see success opening up his striking later in the fight and gassing Guskov on the fence.

Why Bogdan Guskov Will Win

Bogdan Guskov comes into this fight as a terrifying power puncher with the ability to shut the lights out at any point. He's very technical with his boxing and uses a ton of head movement in the pocket. He'll be giving up some mass and strength to Oezdemir, but Guskov does a great job of managing distance and cutting favorable angles for himself. Look for him to rip Oezdemir to the body as he tries to open up the head shots. Guskov hits the gas hard and has only seen two of his professional fights make it past the second round. He's only seen a decision once and didn't fare well by the end of that fight, so look for him to seek the knockout as early as possible.

To win this fight, Bogdan Guskov will have to craft a smart game plan to conserve his gas tank should he see a third round. The level of competition he's faced will be a question in this one, but we should get a good look at what he's capable of against a proven fighter like Volkan Oezdemir. He's got youth on his side and is in his athletic prime. Look for Bogdan Guskov to gauge his distance early and go in for the kill by the second round.

Final Volkan Oezdemir–Bogdan Guskov Prediction & Pick

Both of these guys are certified bangers and we should be seeing someone get knocked out in this one. Volkan Oezdemir has had a tough run as of late, but he's been fighting some of the top guys in the division. This is a massive step-up in competition for Guskov and it'll be interesting to see how he handles his emotions early in this fight. The longer it goes, the more it favors Oezdemir and his steady approach.

His chin has held up as he hasn't been finished in his last three, so Guskov may have trouble finding the chin in this one. However, Oezdemir is no longer in his prime and if he's tentative on the cage, we could see him get finished here. For the prediction, let's take a chance with Bogdan Guskov and the plus money as his aggression could win him his debut here.

Final Volkan Oezdemir-Bogdan Guskov Prediction & Pick: Bogdan Guskov (+152); OVER 1.5 Rounds (+126)