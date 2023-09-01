UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak continues on the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Ange Loosa and Rhys McKee. Loosa finally got his first win inside the octagon in his last time out meanwhile, McKee is looking for better success in his second stint with the UFC as he is coming into this matchup riding a three-fight winning streak. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Loosa-McKee prediction and pick.

Ange Loosa (9-3) gave Jack Della Maddalena one of his toughest fights as he came into the UFC on the Contender Series. After that fight, the UFC gave him a short-notice opportunity to take on Mounir Lazzez which the step up was deemed too much. He has since got his first win inside the octagon and will be looking to get on his first winning streak with the UFC when he takes on Rhys McKee in Paris, France.

Rhys McKee (13-4-1) had the daunting task of stepping in on short notice to face off against Khamzat Chimaev who smashed him in under four minutes into the first round and then UFC veteran Alex Morono. Since his departure from the UFC, he has gone 3-0 and claimed the Cage Warriors Welterweight Championship. McKee will be looking to finally get his first UFC win when he takes on Ange Loosa this weekend at UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Paris Odds: Ange Loosa-Rhys McKee Odds

Ange Loosa: -172

Rhys McKee: +140

Over 2.5 Rounds: -136

Under 2.5 Rounds: +108

How to Watch Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Ange Loosa Will Win

Ange Loosa fought hard on the Contender Series against UFC welterweight standout Jack Della Maddalena almost finishing him in the first round but ultimately lost a unanimous decision and didn't receive his UFC contract. He went back to the drawing board and got a win against UFC veteran John Howard which he was then awarded with a short notice opportunity. Since stepping foot inside the octagon he has gone 1-1, most recently defeating AJ Fletcher in a fight that was an absolute barn burner.

Looking for his second win in his UFC career, Loosa will be taking on former Cage Warriors Welterweight Champion Rhys McKee. McKee will be looking to make the most of his second opportunity with the UFC and Loosa will be there to spoil the party and take away the momentum he has coming into this fight. Loosa is a very fast, diverse, and powerful striker with some good grappling chops to go along with it. He also has a granite chin and has hung in there with some of the best like Mounir Lazzez and Jack Della Maddalena. Loosa has the in-and-out movement and the wrestling to really make this a tough fight for McKee to finally get his first UFC win.

Why Rhys McKee Will Win

Rhys McKee's first stint in the UFC didn't go his way. That really isn't all his fault as he was pitted against a level of competition that was deemed way too much for him. He first had to take on the wrecking machine that is Khamzat Chimaev on short notice where he was absolutely pulverized in under four minutes. Then he had to take on longtime UFC veteran Alex Morono who just showed him the vet lesson and beat him to the punch every moment of the fight. Since his departure from the UFC, he has gone 3-0 and captured the Cage Warriors Welterweight Championship.

McKee is exceptionally tall and long for the division standing in at 6'2″ with a 78″ reach giving him a height and reach advantage of 4″ when he gets locked into the octagon against Ange Loosa. He has been able to knockout each of his last three opponents and 10 of his 13 wins have come by knockout while the other three have come by submission. McKee is a finisher which is why the UFC took a shot on him again and the ability to end this fight inside the distance could be the difference maker in this fight.

Final Ange Loosa-Rhys McKee Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an exciting fight between these two welterweight fighters. Loosa is very athletic and explosive on the feet and has the grappling to be able to mix things up to keep McKee honest. McKee on the other hand will need to utilize his long-range weapons to keep Loosa from getting on the inside to land anything meaningful, he will need to punish him when he comes within range. Ultimately, McKee will find success early on in this fight on the feet utilizing his jab, straight punches, and kicks but it will be Loosa who will be landing the harder shots, the calf kicks, and mixing in the takedowns with control time to keep his winning ways going making it two in a row.

Final Ange Loosa-Rhys McKee Prediction & Pick: Ange Loosa (-172), Under 2.5 Rounds (+108)