UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov kicks off the prelims with a fight in the middleweight division between Brunno Ferreira and Nursulton Ruziboev. Ferreira is coming off a brutal knockout win in his short-notice UFC debut meanwhile, Ruziboev comes into his short-notice UFC debut on the heels of 8 straight wins. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ferreira-Ruziboev prediction and pick.

Brunno Ferreira (10-0) is an undefeated prospect that made a name for himself after a first-round knockout on Dana White's Contender Series. He was subsequently signed to the UFC after that win but got to make his UFC debut on such short notice against Gregory Rodrigues who he brutally knocked out in the first round. He will be looking to preserve his undefeated record when he takes on short-notice newcomer Nursulton Ruziboev this weekend at UFC Vegas 76.

Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2) is only 29 years of age with a boatload of experience. This will be the 47th fight of his professional career which is almost 5 times more than his counterpart against high-level opposition in the European MMA circuit. He will be looking to make a name for himself when he takes on the powerhouse that is Brunno Ferreira.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 76 Odds: Brunno Ferreira-Nursulton Ruziboev Odds

Brunno Ferreira: -225

Nursulton Ruziboev: +180

Over 1.5 Rounds: +170

Under 1.5 Round: -220

How to Watch Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Brunno Ferreira Will Win

Ferreira is known for his striking skills and insane power, particularly his powerful punches and kicks. He has finished 7 of his 10 wins by knockout or TKO. If Ferreira can keep the fight standing and use his striking to his advantage, he could potentially finish Ruziboev in the early going much like he did against Gregory Rodriguez.

Ferreira has a strong takedown defense, which could be a key factor in this fight. He has successfully defended 80% of takedown attempts against him. Ruziboev has shown the will to get this fight to the mat and Ferreira's stout takedown defense will need to be on full effect to get Ruziboev off of his game and to land the devastating blows to get the job done.

Why Nursulton Ruziboev Will Win

Nursulton Ruziboev is known for his well-rounded skills in both striking and grappling. He has finished 32 of his 34 wins by knockout or submission. If Ruziboev can use his striking to set up takedowns and transitions to submissions, he could potentially finish Ferreira. He knows that Ferreira is most dangerous in the early going of fights and if the fights stays on the feet so he will need to navigate the power of Ferreira to get on the inside of his strikes to get this fight to the mat.

Ruziboev will also have a massive size advantage to the point where he is 7″ taller with a 4″ reach advantage. He likes to utilize his long-range attacks, primarily kicks, to keep his opponents at bay before he sets up his timing on his takedowns to get the fight to the mat. That would be the best path to victory for Ruziboev to get the job done on Saturday at UFC Vegas 76.

Final Brunno Ferreira-Nursulton Ruziboev Prediction & Pick

Most don't know much about either of these two fighters but know that this fight is going to be an absolute barnburner. Ferreira is going to bring the fire with him throwing heavy bombs from the opening second of the fight. Ruziboev is going to attempt to stay on the outside and utilize his massive size advantage to stay away from the power of Ferreira. Ultimately, things will get dicey early on for Ruziboev until he is able to take Ferreira down and finish him via TKO on the mat.

Final Brunno Ferreira-Nursulton Ruziboev Prediction & Pick: Nursulton Ruziboev (+180), Under 1.5 Rounds (-220)