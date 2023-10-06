UFC Vgeas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green continues on the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between Drew Dober and Ricky Glenn. Dober is coming off a rare knockout loss against Matt Frevola in his last fight meanwhile, Glenn was brutally knocked out as well in his most recent loss to Christos Giagos. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Dober-Glenn prediction and pick.

Drew Dober (26-12) was surprisingly knocked out in his last fight against Matt Frevola as he is notorious for his durability and ability to go toe-to-toe with any fighter in the lightweight division. He will certainly have the chance to show off his chin in a fight that is expected to be a war when he takes on Ricky Glenn this weekend at UFC Vegas 80.

Ricky Glenn (22-7-2) is coming off a devastating knockout loss to Christos Giagos in his last fight. Much like Dober, Glenn is known for his durability and ability to take a punch as that was the first time he's ever been knocked out in his 31-fight professional career. He will be looking to finally get a crack at Dober after they were scheduled to fight back in March 2022 when they face off this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 80 Odds: Drew Dober-Ricky Glenn Odds

Drew Dober: -410

Ricky Glenn: +320

Over 2.5 Rounds: +185

Under 2.5 Rounds: -245

How to Watch Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Drew Dober Will Win

Drew Dober was coming three straight knockout victories into his last fight against Matt Frevola. He ultimately suffered his first knockout loss of his UFC career in that fight but he will be looking to right that ship as he gets back in there just five months later to take on Ricky Glenn in a fight that should have a ton of fireworks.

Ricky Glenn like Dober, was also knocked out in his most recent fight but was against much lesser opposition in Christos Giagos. This should give Dober a ton of confidence heading into this matchup knowing that he can go in there and bang it out with Glenn potentially get the 11th knockout of his professional career. As long as Dober is on his game unlike the Frevola fight he should be able to make this a tough gritty fight for Glenn.

Why Ricky Glenn Will Win

Ricky Glenn was coming off a year and a half layoff in his last fight against Christos Giagos and it showed when he was brutally knocked out in less than two minutes into the first round. Prior to that, he was able to score a majority draw against the headliner for this weekend's fight card Grant Dawson, and a knockout of Joaquim Silva. Glenn has shown durability all throughout his career and he will need to keep that chin in check when he takes on Dober this weekend.

Drew Dober showed in his last fight that there is a weakness to his pressure style and it is that he's there to be hit and being that Glenn is the taller and longer fighter he can tag Dober as he comes within range. If Dober is as reckless as he was against Frevola in this fight against Glenn, Glenn can capitalize and score the biggest upset on the night.

Final Drew Dober-Ricky Glenn Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap between these two lightweight hitters. It's hard to expect either one of these two to take a step back in this fight as they should meet in the middle to throw down right from the start. While Dober did get chin checked in his last fight against Frevola, he is more well-equipped to win in a firefight than Glenn at this stage of their careers. Getting knocked out by Christos Giagos is just a bad look especially when Glenn has never been knocked out in his entire career prior to that. As long as Dober can stay calculated with his heavy forward pressure approach he should be able to get back into the win column.

Ultimately, Dober will do what he does best and that is come forward and pressure Glenn with his back to the cage where he will eventually tee off on Glenn knocking him out as he gets back into the win column and possibly sending Glenn into retirement with two straight knockout losses.

Final Drew Dober-Ricky Glenn Prediction & Pick: Drew Dober (-410), Under 2.5 Rounds (-245)