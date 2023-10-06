UFC Vgeas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green kicks off the prelims with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Montana De La Rosa and JJ Aldrich. De La Rosa is coming off a submission loss to one of the top strawweight contenders in the UFC Tatiana Suarez meanwhile, Aldrich was able to get back into the win column against Na Liang in her last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our De La Rosa-Aldrich prediction and pick.

Montana De La Rosa (12-8-1) is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in her UFC career and is with her back against the wall as she comes into this matchup. She will need to put it all together and bring the fight to JJ Aldrich as she looks to keep her UFC career alive this weekend at UFC Vegas 80.

JJ Aldrich (12-6) is just six weeks removed from her first finish in nearly seven years when she pounded out Na Liang at UFC Singapore. De La Rosa was set to take on Stephanie Egger but she had to withdraw from the fight so Aldrich decided to step in on just two weeks' notice as she looks to get two wins back-to-back in less than just two months' time this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 80 Odds: Montana De La Rosa-JJ Aldrich Odds

Montana De La Rosa: -148

JJ Aldrich: +124

Over 2.5 Rounds: -410

Under 2.5 Rounds: +290

How to Watch Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Montana De La Rosa Will Win

Montana De La Rosa had the tall task of welcoming back Tatiana Suarez to the octagon after a four-year layoff due to injuries. She ultimately lost the fight by second-round submission and now it looks like Suarez is next in line for a strawweight title shot. De La Rosa is a fighter who never backs down from a fight and is always willing to go in there to fight the best of the best. All of her last four losses, all of which have come against ranked opposition in the flyweight division.

Montana De La Rosa was getting ready to face off against Stephanie Egger but unfortunately, she had to withdraw due to injury and now she is taking on JJ Aldrich who's taking this fight on about three weeks' notice. Aldrich is a longtime flyweight competitor who's tough as nails and is going to push the pace on De La Rosa but as we've seen in her last two fights she can be taken down. That bodes well for De La Rosa and if she is able to implement her grappling in this fight she should be able to get back on track.

Why JJ Aldrich Will Win

JJ Aldrich is coming off her first finish in nearly seven years when she defeated Na Liang at UFC Singapore just six weeks ago. After Stephanie Egger pulled out of her fight due to injury three or so weeks ago, Aldrich put her name in the hat to take on Montana De La Rosa. She is as game as they come and is willing to throw down with everyone and anyone in the flyweight division and that is no different taking this fight on relatively short notice just after fighting across the world less than two months ago.

Montana De La Rosa is what some call a one-trick pony who does her best work in the wrestling and grappling departments but has very basic striking who is next to no threat on the feet. So it boils down to whether or not Aldrich can keep this fight standing and if she does this fight can look very similar to the Gillian Robertson where she just dominated the fight on the feet en route to a unanimous decision victory.

This is going to be a very competitive fight between these two women's flyweight contenders. Montana De La Rosa is in a must-win situation coming into this fight as she has lost two straight fights albeit it was against elite competition. Meanwhile, Aldrich is looking to get on yet another winning streak when she heads into this matchup against De La Rosa on short notice. Ultimately, Aldrich will be the one looking to push the pace and will be throwing a ton of volume on the feet but it'll be De La Rosa who will be looking to get this fight into the clinch where she will take Aldrich down and dominate her there for more than half of the fight with control win by unanimous decision.

Final Montana De La Rosa-JJ Aldrich Prediction & Pick: Montana De La Rosa (-148), Over 2.5 Rounds (-410)