Tennis legend John McEnroe made an emotional plea to the US Tennis Association amid the ongoing brutal weather conditions at the US Open.

Many players have struggled in the heat lately with Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev being prime examples during their quarterfinal clash on Wednesday in 93-degree weather with plenty of humidity — the hottest day of the 2023 US Open so far.

Such was the case that Medvedev even made an ominous warning during the match that one day a player is going to die from these conditions.

McEnroe — working as an ESPN analyst — backed Medvedev's frustration and urged the USTA to consider closing the roof during the daytime matches.

“These poor guys today … they looked like they’re going to fall over,” McEnroe said on the broadcast (via New York Post). “It’s not humane in a way.

“I’m sorry. Please, USTA, in the future, I think seriously we should close the roof.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The four-time US Open champion went on to add that the tournament should strive to showcase “the best tennis player, not a war of attrition.” McEnroe's sentiments were echoed by his brother Patrick, who also believes the roof should be closed when heat conditions become a concern.

That said, the retractable roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows is usually only closed during rainy conditions — not for excessive heat. But as players and tennis personalities continue to complain about the conditions, perhaps things will change with the remaining games.

Medvedev was notably shirtless between sets and even required his inhaler during the second set changeover. He also constantly had cold towels on his head and asked for two bottles of cold water following the win.

“I’m not sure what can we do,” he said after the game. “Because probably we cannot stop the tournament for four days — because it’s been, what, three, four days it’s been brutal like this? — Because then it basically ruins everything: the TV, even the tickets, everything. It ruins everything.”

He also pondered how far tennis players could go given the conditions.

“The only thing that’s a bit dangerous.. the question is ‘How far could we go?’ Maybe we could go five sets and it’d be fine… or we have a precedent with Yibing Wu who fell in Washington heat…that’s the question mark.”

Wibing Yu notably collapsed from heat stroke during his opening match against Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki at the Washington Open last month.