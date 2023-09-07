Ben Shelton is crafting one of the biggest underdog stories in US Open history, but on Friday, Sept. 8, he will face his toughest challenge yet. Shelton is slated to take on Novak Djokovic in the US Open semifinal. In a true David vs. Goliath story, the 47th-ranked player in the world goes up against a three-time US Open winner. Below is everything you need to know on how to watch Djokovic vs. Shelton in the US Open semifinals.

When and where?

Both matches of the US Open semifinals are on Friday, Sept. 8. Ben Shelton will take on Novak Djokovic.

The other semifinal match will be between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz. The time for both semifinal matches is still to be determined.

The US Open is being played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, a hard surface in New York City, N.Y.

How to watch Djokovic vs. Shelton?

The semifinal contest can be viewed on ESPN. You can stream the match with fuboTV.

US Open storylines

Ben Shelton has had a magnificent run in the US Open, unexpectedly making it all the way to the semifinals. Standing in front of him is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic is fresh off of a quarterfinals victory over Taylor Fritz, who like Shelton, is an American. The Serbian beat Fritz in three sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Shelton won his quarterfinals matchup over Frances Tiafoe in four sets, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Fritz (9) and Tiafoe (10) were the two highest-ranked Americans in tennis and were thought to give the USA their best shot at a US Open victory. Instead, that honor now hangs in the balance with Ben Shelton. An American has not won the US Open (or any Grand Slam) since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Djokovic, who is the second-ranked tennis player in the world, hasn't lost to an American since 2016 when he lost to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon. The Serbian's victory over Fritz extended his winning streak over Americans to 30 straight.

Semifinal expectations

It is obvious that the odds are stacked against Shelton. Still, the 20-year-old has been resilient all tournament and is an up-and-comer in the sport. He would become a household name if he could upset The Joker.

Novak Djokovic is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time. This is his 47th Grand Slam semifinal appearance, an all-time record. His win over Fritz to advance to the semifinal broke a tie with longtime rival Roger Federer for the title of most Grand Slam semifinal appearances.

In 2023, Djokovic has won three tournaments on hard surface, posting a 20-1 match record on the surface. Djokovic has great momentum as he is riding a 10-match winning streak.

Shelton is 13-10 on hard courts in 2023. He is the youngest American man to make it this far in the tournament since Michael Chang in 1992.

Djokovic is the heavy favorite. He is -2800 to get a win over Shelton, according to FanDuel.

Regardless of the outcome on Friday, Shelton has made a name for himself in the tournament. He has guaranteed a climb in the global rankings, and if Shelton were miraculously able to win the entire tournament, he would jump as high as 11th in the world. While it would be a miracle if Shelton were able to pull off the victory, all of New York City will be rooting for him.