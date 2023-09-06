USC football quarterback Caleb Williams sets individual goals before every season. This season, he told “Front Office Sports” he wants to have a 70 percent completion rate, win the Pac-12 and national championship and win his second straight Heisman Trophy.

Williams has become one of the best quarterback prospects ever. He is widely projected to be picked No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ahead of it, Williams set a very lofty goal. Via GQ:

“And then the other one is, eight Super Bowls,” Williams said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Tom Brady has seven. So you got to set the bar high.”

Williams has drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is regarded as already one of the best players ever at the position. He will have to compete with Mahomes, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and others to surpass Brady, who retired after the 2022 season, in championships.

Williams has accomplished the best honors a quarterback can have to this point. Will he deliver on more once he reaches the NFL?

In his interview with GQ, Williams' father, Carl, said his son could return to school in 2024 if he does not like where he is projected to land in the NFL Draft. Former USC football running back Reggie Bush also said there is a key difference between Williams and Mahomes.

“He's an explosive runner with the football,” Bush said of Williams, who had 10 rushing scores in 2022. “Mahomes is not an explosive runner with the football. Mahomes is creative, he's crafty, he'll buy some time, he'll get you a first down — but Caleb can take it to the house.”