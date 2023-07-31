USC football quarterback Caleb Williams outlined his lofty goals for the 2023 season in a podcast with Front Office Sports.

“I want to reach 70 percent completion, I want to go win a national championship and hoist up that trophy,” Williams said. “I want to win a Pac-12 championship and hoist up that trophy. I want to win Heisman No. 2 and then hopefully down the line at some point, go first pick and take it on from there.”

Williams, who is a junior this season, is regarded as the best returning player in college football. He won the Heisman Trophy last season after he led USC to an 11-3 record, a Pac-12 Championship Game and Cotton Bowl appearance.

Though Williams took home the biggest individual honor in college football, his team fell short of its championship goals. The Trojans lost the Pac-12 Championship Game to Utah and the Cotton Bowl, in which they lost a 15-point lead in the final 4:30.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

USC football is picked by the Pac-12 media to win the conference this season, and it has its eyes set on the four-team College Football Playoff.

No matter what happens with the Trojans, Williams is widely expected to be picked No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, so long as he declares. He has been praised for him arm talent, playmaking ability and physicality at the position.

Williams is coached by Lincoln Riley, who has led three quarterbacks to Heisman Trophy honors. USC football ranked No. 3 in total offense (506.6 yards per game) last season and is expected to be a top group nationally in 2024.