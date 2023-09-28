USC football star quarterback Caleb Williams is widely viewed as the top player in the nation so far in the 2023 college football season. However, he's no longer the favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 4 of the campaign. That title now belongs to Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies.

Over at BetOnline sportsbook, Caleb Williams now has a price of +425 to win the Heisman Trophy — longer than Penix's price of +375 to bag the award.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Penix's displacement of Caleb Williams atop the Heisman Trophy betting odds comes on the heels of Washington's 59-32 home win against the California Golden Bears last Saturday. In that game, Penix, a senior who played for the Indiana Hoosiers before transferring to Washington, passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns with just an interception while completing 19 of his 25 throws. Penix has now passed for at least 300 yards in all Huskies games this year. On the season, he is leading the entire nation with 1,636 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Williams was not too shabby himself in Week 4 when he torched the Arizona State Sun Devils for 322 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero picks thrown on 20-for-31 completions. He also added two rushing touchdowns. There is no denying that Caleb Williams is the single biggest reason why the Trojans are thriving on the field in 2023. Through four games, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has 1,200 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception to date this season.

Of course, Williams still has plenty of time to add to his glittering numbers and retake the title of Heisman Trophy favorite this season. But it's also clear that Penix is in the middle of a huge season for Washington. Perhaps it's also convenient that both quarterbacks are playing in the Pac-12, as they will have a chance to outshine each other in early November when the Trojans host Penix and the Huskies in a heavyweight matchup at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Other 2023 Heisman Trophy contenders

Also in the conversation are Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers (+450) and yet another Pac-12 signal-caller in Bo Nix (+900) of the Oregon Ducks.