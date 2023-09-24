USC quarterback Caleb Williams has boosted his case for a second straight Heisman Trophy with three touchdowns in the first half of the Trojans’ game against Arizona State.

Williams had a one-yard rushing touchdown with 8:46 left in the first quarter. He then connected with wide receiver Brenden Rice for a 43-yard touchdown on fourth-and-7 with 6:57 left in the quarter.

4th TD of the season for @BrendenRice! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/c7htp1CcER — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 24, 2023

Williams followed those plays with a one-yard touchdown to give USC a 21-10 lead with 8:29 left in the first half.

Williams followed those plays with a one-yard touchdown to give USC a 21-10 lead with 8:29 left in the first half.

Here is fan reaction to Williams’ heroic plays.

Our gm watching that👀👀cardinals — Ozzy (@Ozzy_AFC) September 24, 2023

No one better — seb (@Seby_ng) September 24, 2023

Williams and USC football are ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25. The Trojans have the top-scoring offense in the NCAA at 59.3 points per game.

The Trojans are 3-0 so far with wins over San Jose State, Nevada and Stanford. They are in a loaded Pac-12 conference that has seven ranked teams.

USC will next week face Colorado football, which lost to Oregon football 42-6 on Saturday. The Buffaloes have a Heisman candidate, Shedeur Sanders, at quarterback.

Williams and USC reached the Pac-12 championship game in 2022, in which they lost to Utah 47-24. The Trojans then lost in the Cotton Bowl to Tulane, 46-45, even though they held a 15-point lead with 4:30 left in the game.

Arizona State is 1-2 this season. The Sun Devils are led at quarterback by Drew Pyne after freshman Jaden Rashada suffered an undisclosed injury earlier reported earlier this week.

Rashada was observed with crutches pregame.

Arizona State scored in the first quarter following a USC fumble. It was the first time the Sun Devils had scored in six quarters.

