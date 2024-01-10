Gio Reyna's potential exit from Borussia Dortmund draws interest from Marseille and Sevilla, as the US talent eyes a January move.

Amidst rumors of a potential departure from Borussia Dortmund, United States prodigy Gio Reyna finds himself linked to a January exit, with Marseille and Sevilla reportedly showing interest in the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, as per Sky Sport's latest report.

Reyna's stint at Dortmund this season has been limited, featuring in only 11 matches without contributing any goals or assists in 318 minutes. The report highlights Reyna's diminished involvement, partly attributed to his reluctance to play as an outside midfielder, a factor aligning with manager Edin Terzic's tactical preferences.

Marseille, currently occupying the sixth spot in Ligue 1, and Sevilla, grappling with a lower standing in the Spanish La Liga, emerge as potential landing spots for Reyna's talents. Marseille, owned by American businessman Frank McCourt, maintains a connection with American players, exemplified by Konrad de la Fuente's recent move there, albeit currently on loan at SD Eibar in Spain's second division. Meanwhile, Sevilla seeks a resurgence after a challenging season.

Reyna's journey began at Dortmund in 2019 when he transitioned from New York City FC's academy at 16. His rapid ascent into the first team made him the youngest player to grace the Bundesliga, amassing 13 goals and 11 assists in 87 appearances for the German side.

As the January transfer window's closure in Europe looms on Feb. 1, speculation intensifies around Reyna's potential move, creating an air of anticipation for Marseille and Sevilla as they eye reinforcements for their squads. The talented American's uncertain future ignites interest among clubs eager to secure his services, shaping a compelling narrative amidst the transfer market's final stages. The coming days may hold crucial developments as Reyna's potential move remains a focal point of transfer discussions.