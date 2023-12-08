USMNT star Gio Reyna is facing a pivotal moment in his career as he seek opportunities away from Borussia Dortmund

USMNT star Gio Reyna is facing a pivotal moment in his career as calls intensify for the talented playmaker to seek opportunities away from Borussia Dortmund, reported by GOAL. The 21-year-old has struggled for game time under Dortmund's current manager, Edin Terzic, starting just two games this season and facing fitness challenges.

Former USMNT forward, Charlie Davies, emphasized the need for Reyna to secure a move that provides him with more playing time and a coach who trusts in his abilities. Davies expressed his concern, stating, “Gio Reyna has to find time to be in this team. Because he's good enough! That's for damn sure. So I don't know what is the problem. I do know, and I've been saying it for a while now, Gio Reyna's gotta move.”

Reyna's limited opportunities under Terzic have raised questions about the manager's trust in the young talent. Davies highlighted the inconsistency in Reyna's playing time, noting that despite making impactful contributions when brought into the game, he often finds himself on the bench in subsequent matches.

The American playmaker endured a challenging 2022-23 season, logging just 625 minutes in the Bundesliga, although he managed to score seven goals and provide two assists. In the current campaign, Reyna's struggles persist, featuring in only five of Dortmund's 13 league games and starting just one.

With aspirations to prove his worth at Signal Iduna Park, Reyna's career progression is at risk of stalling if he continues to face limited opportunities. The call for a potential move away from Dortmund is gaining momentum, signaling a critical juncture in Reyna's professional journey. Despite being under contract until 2025, the young star may need to explore new environments to reignite his promising career and secure the playing time he deserves.