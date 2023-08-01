The U.S. Women’s national team is on to the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. However, the way they got there was less than impressive. And after the USWNT needed a miraculous hit post to salvage a 0-0 draw vs. Portugal and keep their tournament hopes alive, team legends like Brandi Chastain and Carli Lloyd weren’t very happy with the current crew.

The USWNT got incredibly lucky when Portugal striker Ana Capeta hit the post behind U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher less than a minute into stoppage time in their final Group Stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

And despite playing at least somewhat poorly in all three matches so far, the team has come into matches cocky, smiling, dancing, and posing on the field before and after games, and that doesn’t sit right with some USWNT legends.

“We have to be better in every phase of the game. We have to be better with the ball, we have to be better in transition, we have to be better in defending as a collective, we have to be better in our mental approach, and we have to be better in just respecting the game, for Christ sakes,” Brandi Chastain ranted on the After the Whistle podcast.

“This game deserves more than we’ve given it. It’s a beautiful game and we’ve almost bastardized the hell out of it. And I hate to see that, but that’s the truth.

Chastain, the defender who scored the most iconic goal in USWNT history to win the 1999 Women’s World Cup, also criticized the team’s lack of “toughness and grit.”

Fox Sports commentator Carli Lloyd, who scored a hat trick in the last World Cup Final, voiced similar concerns on the postgame show.

“To be dancing, to be smiling? The player of the match was that post,” Lloyd said over the pictures of the USWNT celebrating their draw. “You're lucky to not be going home right now.”