The U.S. Women's National Team struggled once again in their third match, narrowly escaping with a 0-0 draw against Portugal to survive the group stage at the Women's World Cup. To make matters worse, the team was spotted smiling and celebrating with fans after the draw, much to the dismay of former USWNT captain Carli Lloyd.

This was not the showing the USWNT was expected to display through three games, drawing two opponents and mustering an underwhelming win over a lowly Vietnam side.

“These are not the images we should be expecting to see from a team who survived Portugal, and that survived to get to the round of 16. Carli Lloyd would be back in the locker room kicking things,” said the FOX host, passing it over to Lloyd.

A captain of the USWNT for years and a star of the 2015 World Cup, Lloyd was appalled at the images shown after the draw that very well could have been a loss. Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were shown smiling and dancing, despite the heavy favorites sitting one kick away from an untimely exit.

Fox's Carli Lloyd did not mince words about the USWNT appearing to celebrate their disappointing 0-0 draw with Portugal. "To be dancing? To be smiling? The player of the match was that post." pic.twitter.com/QPHCIAoZ1e — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 1, 2023

“Just seeing these images for the first time at the desk, I have never witnessed something like that. There's a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but I mean to be dancing and smiling… the player of the match was that post. You are lucky to not be going home right now,” Lloyd said as she ripped the USWNT squad.

On the other side of the table, the Dutch side took care of Vietnam in an impressive 7-0 victory to complete the group stage. They earned 7 points for their 2-0-1 record, and got the top seed in the knockout round. They already drew the the USWNT and defeated Vietnam in a much more dominant fashion, and will be looking to avenge their loss in the France 2019 final if they cross paths with the U.S. again.