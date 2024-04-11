Poncle has announced that their hit bullet hell roguelite game Vampire Survivors will be having a PlayStation release, although only a release window is available at the moment.
Vampire Survivors PlayStation Release Window: Summer 2024
First off, let's start with when the game will come out. Vampire Survivors has a release window of Summer 2024 and will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As of this article, a store page for the game is not yet present on the PlayStation store. Summer 2024 starts around June, and will end from around late August to early September, so players will have to wait at least 2 months for the game's release on PlayStation.
Sadly, no other information other than the release window was revealed. They did, however, also announce that they will be releasing a collab DLC with Contra next month. It is unknown whether the Contra DLC or the game's other DLCs will launch on PlayStation at the same time. Should more information about the release window become available, we will be sure to let you know.
Of course, if you don't want to wait until then, you can also get Vampire Survivors on other platforms. Vampire Survivors, as well as its DLC, are available on Xbox One, Series X|S, and Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and PC via Steam.
What is Vampire Survivors?
For those not familiar with this game, and why a PlayStation release is important, let me explain. Its storefront describes Vampire Survivors as a “gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements”. Players take control of a character and must survive waves upon waves of enemies. Players start with one weapon (which changes depending on the character), and must defeat enemies to gain money and exp. Leveling up allows the player to select a weapon or piece of equipment, which will help them during the run. Money, on the other hand, is used to buy permanent upgrades. Once a player reaches a certain time limit or gets overrun by enemies, they have to start again from scratch.
The reason why this announcement is so important is because of Vampire Survivor's impact on the gaming community. when it first came out back in 2022, players were astounded by its simple, yet very robust gameplay. After all, what's not to like when there are hundreds upon hundreds of damage numbers on the screen, with enemies dying by the dozen? This popularity spawned a lot of similar games, each with their little twists. However, none of them were able to fully replicate the success that Vampire Survivors had.
Vampire Survivors has since then released three different DLCs, each introducing new characters, weapons, maps, and enemies to the game. Its most recent one, Emergency Meeting, is a collab DLC with the hit game Among Us. As mentioned above, the game will also be getting a collab DLC with Contra, titled Operation Guns. This will come out on May 9, 2024.
That's all the information we have about the upcoming PlayStation release for Vampire Survivors. Again, the game has a release window of Summer 2024 on the platform. We will make sure to update you once more news about its release date becomes available.
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.