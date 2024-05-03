Steven Stamkos has been the heart and soul of the Tampa Bay Lightning for over a decade, but as the longtime captain approaches the end of his contract, there could be difficult decisions ahead.

Although Stamkos made it clear he wants to retire in Tampa Bay, and the front office has confirmed they'll try to re-sign the star forward, there is a scenario where the veteran tests free agency for the first time in his career.

And if that happens, the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings are two suitors that would make sense — the former especially — at least according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen.

“If Stamkos becomes a UFA, I think he'll want to go to a big-market team on the cusp of a bright future,” the insider explained in the latest edition of his weekly mailbag. “The Montreal Canadiens make sense, especially with Martin St. Louis as their coach. Stamkos and St. Louis were close when they were teammates in Tampa Bay and they're still tight. St. Louis would love to have a player like Stamkos to show the way in Montreal. He's the type of veteran, experienced, championship-caliber scorer and leader that they need.

“And, let's face it, Montreal is Montreal, a legendary hockey market, and playing for the Canadiens is special. That's the one that makes the most sense if Stamkos leaves. The other would be the Detroit Red Wings for a reunion with former Lightning and current Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman.”

Both the Habs and Wings would greatly benefit from the injection of a bonafide goal scorer of Stamkos' caliber. But will the two-time Stanley Cup champion — who has played with the Lighting since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2008 — be available this summer?

Steven Stamkos wants to remain in Tampa Bay for life

Although Stamkos doesn't see himself playing anywhere else, Rosen believes there's at least a decent chance the captain won't re-sign in Florida in 2024.

“I'm on the fence about Stamkos' return to the Tampa Bay Lightning. They've been steadfast in their desire to wait until after the season to iron out the future of their captain. If the Lightning go out in the Eastern Conference First Round, I wouldn't be surprised at all if they let Stamkos become an unrestricted free agent,” Rosen continued.

Considering the Lightning lost to the Florida Panthers in Round 1 — the first time the Cats have ever beaten the Bolts in a playoff series — it could signify that the championship window for the class of the Eastern Conference in the 2020s is closing.

“Stamkos is a 40-goal scorer again this season. He's 34, has played 1,204 NHL games when you combine regular season (1,081) and Stanley Cup Playoffs (123), and he is still a top player,” finished Rosen. “But he has to determine what he wants and if that matches with the Lightning's potential plan for him. …There's a lot to figure out.”

That is certainly true, although it just wouldn't be right seeing Steven Stamkos wearing anything other than a Lightning jersey for the rest of his career. If Stammer does indeed end up testing free agency, it'll probably signify the end of the superstar core that brought two championships in three seasons to Tampa Bay.