Tennessee will look to bounce back in Week 13 when it squares off with Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. We continue our college football odds series with a Vanderbilt-Tennessee prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Tennessee will look to bounce back in Week 13 when it squares off with Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. We continue our college football odds series with a Vanderbilt-Tennessee prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Vols have lost back-to-back games against Georgia (38-10) and Missouri (37-6), which is the team's first losing streak since October of 2021. Can Josh Heupel's squad build some momentum entering bowl season by notching another emphatic victory in this rivalry matchup?

As for the Commodores, they've lost nine in a row after starting 2-0 on the season. Vanderbilt is looking for its first win against Tennessee since 2018.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Vanderbilt-Tennessee Odds

Vanderbilt: +27.5 (-110)

Tennessee: -27.5 (-110)

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Week 13

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread

There isn't exactly a lot of work with in this spot. However, there are a few areas of intrigue for the Commodores.

On offense, Vanderbilt could find success in throwing the ball since Tennessee's defense has allowed opponents to post some big numbers. The Vols rank 127th nationally in completion percentage allowed (67.2), 120th in completions per game allowed (21.8), and 88th in passing yards allowed (235.5). The 7.3 yards per completion allowed (68th) isn't exactly elite, either.

The Commodores are attempting 32.5 pass attempts per contest, mainly due to playing from behind in every game. With that kind of throwing volume, there's reason to think that Vanderbilt could notch a touchdown or two to cover the spread.

And it's not as though this team doesn't have players who can make plays. Wide receivers Will Sheppard (45 RECs, 680 YDs, 8 TDs), London Humphreys (19 RECs, 413 YDs, 4 TDs), and Jayden McGowan (36 RECs, 383 YDs) are all capable wide receivers, but the Commodores must do more to get all three of them involved in this matchup.

If they can do that, even if it's a struggle to win the game, they can be competitive enough to stay within four touchdowns.

However, there's a trend that suggests that could be an issue for the Commodores….

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

Vanderbilt has covered the spread once in 11 games this season.

Who did that cover come against? Georgia. Because of course the outlier in this scenario would be the two-time defending national champion. The Bulldogs were 32.5-point favorites in that game, so there are some similarities with this one.

To add to the trends, the Commodores have lost every SEC game by 16 or more points. Their three road games haven't been close, as South Carolina won 47-6, Ole Miss won 33-7, and Florida won 38-14. That's 27 total points in three games, which won't get it done in this conference.

This is the matchup Tennessee needs to regain momentum on defense. The biggest advantage could be up front, as the Vols rank ninth nationally with 3.1 sacks per game. Vanderbilt is 90th with 2.3 sacks per game allowed. If Tennessee can get in the backfield early and often, it wouldn't be surprising if it notched a second-straight shutout in this series.

There are also lots of advantages on offense for the Vols. They are sixth in yards per rush (5.6), 12th in rushing yards (205.6), 27th in yards per game (438.6), and 27th in yards per play (6.5). The Commodores have allowed 31 or more points in nine straight games and rank 132nd in completion percentage allowed (69.3%), 126th in scoring defense (35.1 PPG), 124th in yards per rush allowed (5.1), 123rd in total yards allowed (440.2), 123rd in passing yards allowed (264.2), and 121st in yards per play allowed (6.4).

As if that wasn't enticing enough, Tennessee is 18th in first-quarter points with 8.7 per game. Vanderbilt is 111th in that category with 7.6 first-quarter points allowed per contest.

What's not to like about all that for a team that's looking to regain confidence after 16 total points in the two games against Georgia and Missouri?

This is the definition of a get-right game for the Vols both on offense and defense.

Final Vanderbilt-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

The only question with this game is Tennessee's mindset.

Can the Vols move beyond the two lackluster games and put it all together to post yet another dominant win in this series? The matchup sets up nicely, and there are a lot of statistical advantages for Tennessee in this game against a Vanderbilt squad that doesn't have much to play for given the struggles this season.

There is zero doubt that the Vols are the better team, and if they come out focused, they should easily cover the spread and notch a big victory.

Tennessee is the pick.

Final Vanderbilt-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -27.5 (-110)