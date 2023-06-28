Production for Venom 3 has kicked off, and fans are already buzzing with excitement thanks to some leaked set videos. The footage captured Tom Hardy, reprising his role as Eddie Brock, donning an outfit reminiscent of his appearance in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Screenrant reports. This connection between the two films has sparked speculation about Venom's integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Tom Hardy on the set of Venom 3 it looks like he's wearing the shirt he wore at the end of no way home Looks like this scene might take place right after the no way home post scene pic.twitter.com/f3iP0NsIXC — Multiman (@Real_MultiMan) June 27, 2023

Hardy's character observed the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home on a TV screen in the post-credits scene before being abruptly transported back to his own universe. However, he leaves a piece of the symbiote behind, hinting at the chaos it may unleash in the MCU.

In the post-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock finds himself transported to the MCU, where he catches a glimpse of Holland's Spider-Man on television. With Venom 3 now in production, fans are eagerly anticipating how the story will unfold.

Kelly Marcel, who previously worked on the first two films as a screenwriter, makes her directorial debut with Venom 3. Tom Hardy will once again portray the dual roles of Eddie Brock and the symbiote. While it remains uncertain if Holland's Spider-Man will make an appearance in Venom 3, the inclusion of the beloved superhero would undoubtedly boost the film's box office prospects, especially considering its competition with DC's Joker: Folie à Deux.

Even without Spider-Man's presence, Venom 3 will continue the narrative thread of Eddie's multiversal adventures, picking up from Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Set photos and videos have revealed that part of the upcoming movie will take place in Mexico, where Eddie was last seen during the Día de Muertos holiday. This suggests that Venom 3 will seamlessly blend its storyline with the MCU crossover.