Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores scored some success in his legal battle against the NFL, with a federal New York judge okaying his lawsuit versus the league and some of its teams to proceed in federal court.

Via ESPN:

“The written decision by Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan clearing the way for Flores to bring his claims to trial also required two other coaches who joined the lawsuit to submit to arbitration. The league had tried to move the Flores claims to arbitration, citing contracts that coaches had signed.”

Caproni said that a jury can let a jury make a decision on Brian Flores’ claims of discrimination against the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and the Houston Texans, but the one against the Miami Dolphins will have to through arbitration instead.

Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL three years ago, as he accused the league of not being fair when it comes to hiring Black coaches. He made the decision to take legal action following his dismissal from the Dolphins, whom he led to a 24-25 record in the three years he coached the team.

“Caproni wrote that the descriptions by the coaches of their experiences of racial discrimination in a league with a ‘long history of systematic discrimination toward Black players, coaches, and managers — are incredibly troubling.'”

After his stint with the Dolphins, Brian Flores was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers to be their senior defensive assistant & linebackers coach in 2022 before finding his way to the Vikings’ coaching staff.