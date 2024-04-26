The Minnesota Vikings have selected quarterback JJ McCarthy out of Michigan with the number 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It has turned out to be quite a year for JJ McCarthy, who went from being a national champion with his Michigan Wolverine teammates to now being the Vikings new quarterback. Michigan's national title, along with the over-hype from his former head coach and new Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, may have had something to do with McCarthy's first-round selection. Nonetheless, McCarthy is the new quarterback for Minnesota.
Here is everything you need to know about JJ McCarthy, the Vikings' first-round pick and new quarterback.
JJ McCarthy's pre-college football career
Born in La Grange Park, Illinois, McCarthy originally attended Nazareth Academy where he played football and even hockey until he gave it up after his freshman year. He helped the Nazareth football team go 26-2 in his first two seasons with two straight appearances in the IHSA Class 7A state championship game, coming away with a victory in 2018.
For his senior season, he transferred to the well-known football factory that is IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, due to COVID-19 restrictions canceling Nazareth's season in 2020. He led IMG to an 8-0 season and a consensus national championship that year.
JJ McCarthy's college football career
McCarthy was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, ranked as the No. 38 overall player in the class of 2021. He ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 9 player in the state of Illinois, according to 247Sports. Even though McCarthy grew up an Ohio State fan, he ended up committing to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. His reasons were that Ryan Day allegedly lied to him about recruiting a quarterback in the 2021 class, where Kyle McCord eventually signed with the Buckeyes, wrote Ari Wasserman of The Athletic.
It wasn't until his sophomore season that McCarthy won the starting quarterback job for Michigan, eventually beating out Cade McNamara after his stellar play against Hawaii in Week 2 of the 2022 season. Michigan finished 13-1 that season, with notable wins over rival Ohio State and an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the first time. However, it wasn't until the next season that McCarthy helped lead the Wolverines to a perfect season, going 15-0 and winning the first national title for the Wolverines since 1997.
Outside of being a national champion, McCarthy's other accolades include 2024 Rose Bowl Offensive MVP, 2023 Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, 2023 first-team All-Big Ten, and 2022 second-team All-Big Ten. In three seasons in Ann Arbor, he threw 482 completions, 6,226 yards, 49 touchdown passes, and 11 interceptions, with another 682 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
JJ McCarthy's NFL Draft fit with the Vikings
The Vikings certainly had a pressing need for a quarterback after losing Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, and they made sure that they got their guy by trading up with the New York Jets to get McCarthy. After losing Cousins, they now presumably have their quarterback of the future in McCarthy.
While Minnesota's roster does have some holes, McCarthy will instantly enter an offense that features high-end playmakers in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. It may be a bumpy road at times for McCarthy as he transitions to the NFL, but he will have a lot of talent around him to help him adjust to the rigors of the big leagues.
The Vikings had a need at quarterback, and they went out and got their guy in McCarthy. The former Wolverines product has a pedigree of being a winner at every stage of his career prior to the NFL, and after Minnesota used the tenth overall pick on him, they clearly will be hoping he can have a similar level of success for them in the pros.