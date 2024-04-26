The 2024 NFL Draft kicked off with the Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall. Jayden Daniels went No. 2 to the Washington Commanders and Drake Maye went No. 3 to the New England Patriots. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers also kept their picks. But, the first trade came at No. 10 overall as the Minnesota Vikings moved up and the New York Jets moved down, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
‘Trade! Minnesota on the clock at 10…Trade details: No. 11 overall, 4th round and 5th round to Jets. Jets trade No. 10 and pick 203'
The Vikings just moved up one spot and did so to take Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy.
After Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, the Vikings now have their quarterback of the future with McCarthy, who just won a national title with the Wolverines.
He was widely expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye went 1-2-3 respectively. But, the biggest surprise came when the Falcons selected former Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall.
The Denver Broncos were another team reportedly interested in moving up to draft McCarthy, with Peyton Manning even reporting “mutual interest” between the two sides. Shortly after, the Broncos selected Oregon QB Bo Nix, making it six quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
But, it's the Vikings who get McCarthy, and they trade the Jets a 4th and 5th round in exchange for a 6th to move up just one spot. Now, JJ McCarthy is a Minnesota Viking. The Jets add a couple of draft picks and land Penn State OT Olu Fashanu, one of the top OLs on the board.
The Vikings offense looks different
The Vikings have seen a lot of new faces come in this offseason, with McCarthy being the latest one. Cousins left town for an eye-popping contract with the Falcons. Alexander Mattison also hit free agency, but they responded by signing Aaron Jones at the RB position. But, the group of pass catchers they have is one of the best in the NFL with Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, and Justin Jefferson. Add in Kevin O'Connell as head coach, and McCarthy lands an ideal situation to succeed early on in his NFL career.
McCarthy finished his final collegiate season with 2,991 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. The year before, he had 2,719 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. But, he now has a full arsenal of weapons on offense and an offensive-minded head coach.
The first round of the NFL Draft was full of offensive players from the beginning in a historic turn of events.