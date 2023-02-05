The Minnesota Vikings are in dire need of significant improvement on the defensive side of the ball. They appear to be getting closer to finding their next defensive coordinator in Brian Flores.

The Vikings had interviewed Ejiro Evero in addition to Flores, and now that Evero has signed on with the Carolina Panthers to serve as their defensive coordinator, Flores may be in line to fill that position for the Vikings.

Flores served a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. Prior to that, he was the Miami Dolphins head coach from 2019 through 2021.

He also served as an assistant coach and a personnel assistant with the New England Patriots before he landed the Dolphins head coaching position.

Flores was considered a strong leader for the Dolphins while he held that position, and it is clear the Vikings need a tough-minded defensive coordinator. While the Vikings won the NFC North with a 13-4 regular-season record, their defense ranked 31st in yards allowed and that unit fell short in the biggest moments.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell parted company with former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after one season. The Vikings switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 set up under Donatell, but the defense was far too passive throughout the season.

The defense was a bend-but-don’t-break unit, but it was unable to hold the line in regular-season losses to the Eagles, Cowboys, Lions and Packers. The worst showing came in the Wild Card loss to the Giants, as the Vikings were unable to contain an ordinary New York offense.

If the Vikings hire Brian Flores, he is likely to lead a much more aggressive defense than Minnesota has employed in any of the last 3 seasons.