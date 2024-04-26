The Minnesota Vikings made a splash in the first round of the NFL Draft. Not only did they get a new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, but they also selected an exciting pass rusher in Dallas Turner. The two faced off against each other at the Rose Bowl where McCarthy got the best of Turner. Now, it sounds like Minnesota's new pass rusher is ready to accept McCarthy as his teammate.
During a press conference, Dallas Turner admitted he was salty after Michigan eliminated Alabama from the College Football Playoffs, according to Vikings beat writer Andrew Krammer. Turner even claims he unfollowed McCarthy on social media. But all seems to be fine now!
“Dallas Turner on new teammate, old foe J.J. McCarthy: ‘I'm going to be honest, J.J. definitely hurt my feelings January 1. That was the first time I'd cried in a minute. … After the game, I kind of unfollowed him on Instagram. A little salty. But, yeah, that's my brother now.'
No matter how you look at it the Vikings improved their roster immediately with their first two picks. J.J. McCarthy was deemed the most pro-ready quarterback in the draft this year and will likely take over as the starter immediately. Meanwhile, Dallas Turner was one of the first defensive players taken in the draft and should make an impact right away.
With that said, these two being teammates is great for the Vikings. Dallas turner may still be salty about the Rose Bowl loss. However, he'll (kind of) get over it with time. He and McCarthy can now shift focus on their NFL careers, which is an exciting venture for both of them.
How J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner fit in Vikings roster
J.J. McCarthy is a well-rounded quarterback that can do it all. He has solid accuracy and a decent arm to throw the ball down the field. He's also fantastic at scrambling and extending plays, which is an upgrade when compared to Kirk Cousins. Ultimately, McCarthy takes care of the ball and doesn't force anything he doesn't have to. That means there should be a lack of turnovers, which is great news for the Vikings.
There are questions about his ceiling though, as he's so polished it's hard to tell if he can show big improvements in his game. Regardless, he has the potential of being a top-12 quarterback during his rookie campaign which would go a long way in the Vikings' success.
Meanwhile, Dallas Turner can be a difference-maker. He's been a solid pass rusher throughout his collegiate career and aims to be a force to be reckoned with at the EDGE position. He was pegged to be a potential top-ten pick so the Vikings may have gotten a steal selecting Turner.