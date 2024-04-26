The Minnesota Vikings decided to trade up on Thursday night in the NFL Draft to ensure they got their quarterback, and they got him. JJ McCarthy is going to the Vikings as he was selected with the 10th overall pick in the draft. Minnesota wanted to draft a QB, and McCarthy was hoping that they were going to pick him.
JJ McCarthy had an outstanding career as the QB of the Michigan football team, and he is now ready to take the next step. Sherrone Moore is now the head coach of the Wolverines and he was the offensive coordinator for McCarthy at Michigan last year. Moore appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and revealed that McCarthy's top NFL choice was always the Vikings.
Sherrone Moore: “It’s been a long process to see it happen but I knew that’s where he wanted to go.”
Rich Eisen: “You knew he wanted to go there because why?”
Sherrone Moore: “I mean the weapons that they have on offense, the offensive line, the receivers obviously. JJ throwing to JJ (Justin Jefferson) now and you know Aaron Jones being there at running back, and knew they were stocked and Coach O’Connell does such a great job developing quarterbacks, so he was so excited for him, and you know, JJ fell in love with that and kind of knew he wanted to go there from the start.”
JJ McCarthy is a special talent, and he should make Vikings fans happy for years to come.
Former Michigan football head coach also knew that JJ McCarthy wanted to go to Minnesota
Jim Harbaugh was the head coach of the Michigan football team while JJ McCarthy was there, and the two of them formed a special bond in the last three years. Harbaugh took the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers after the Wolverines won the national title. He also knew that the Vikings were McCarthy's top choice.
“That’s where he had his heart set, and I’m just so happy for him,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Love him like a son, and I was praying and pulling for it to work out the way he wanted it to work out.”
It did work out for McCarthy. He is headed to Minnesota to play for the Vikings.