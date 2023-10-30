The Minnesota Vikings are coming off their third consecutive victory in a row that has put them over .500 and turned their entire season completely around, that was until reports came out that Kirk Cousins has torn his Achilles and will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

Breaking: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles today, a source told @AdamSchefter. An MRI will be taken to confirm. pic.twitter.com/5xCuDKaXvi — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2023

This is such a massive blow to the Vikings after showing some life in recent weeks, both offensively and defensively. Cousins played a vital role in their three-game winning streak and now after tearing his Achilles during one of the best starts to his NFL career, they are scrambling to find the answer as to who can fill his shoes as the Vikings attempt for a playoff push.

The Vikings could just call up one of their backups and hope for the best or they can start wheeling and dealing to get a competent quarterback who can help bring them to the promise land. However, there are some other pieces the Vikings can look for on the trade market that can help them in other areas as they look toward a playoff push. Let's take a look at some of the potential trading options that the Vikings have to trade for before the trade deadline rears its head tomorrow October 31st.

Patrick Surtain II

The Vikings' defense has come alive in recent weeks. They have clamped down on opposing offenses, not allowing more than 17 points over their last three games. However, the weakest part of their defense is the secondary and they need a playmaker opposite longtime Viking Harrison Smith to take the load off some of these younger defensive backs.

They could potentially go after one of the premier cornerbacks in the league, Denver's Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos know that with their current roster they aren't competing for any Super Bowl this season so they are fielding offers for some of their prominent players like Patrick Surtain II. Supposedly the asking price for Surtain is a 2024 second-round pick which is a reasonable ask for a lockdown corner that is currently locked under contract. This would boost the Vikings' defense dramatically which could take a lot of the load off of whoever they have under center for the remainder of the season.

We all know that the Vikings just traded for Cam Akers and they also still have Alexander Mattison but imagine the Vikings having Derrick Henry in that backfield. While having a down season, Henry is still one of the league's best running backs and makes it that much easier for quarterbacks navigate defense when they are zoned in on stopping him. He has helped make someone as mediocre as Ryan Tannehill have a decent career in Tennessee.

With the Vikings now having to turn to plan B for their quarterback woes, they could upgrade one of the biggest glaring hole on their offense (other than quarterback) to help take this offense to another level. The Vikings were one of the pass happiest teams in the league this season and without Kirk Cousins at the helm they will need to be more balanced on offense and the addition of Henry they will be able to make that a reality.

Budda Baker has been out for a bit this season due to injury but he is fully healthy and the Arizona Cardinals could be looking to deal him for some draft capital after a disappointing season. He would fit in well alongside and make a great safety tandem with Harrison Smith. Baker is one of those hybrid safeties that can play all over the field whether it's in coverage or down in the box playing the run or even coming off the edge as a rusher.

He would make this Vikings' pass rush even more lethal and could be the difference maker they need on defense to help keep the offense in games to win it for them. The way that Brian Flores loves to disguise his blitz schemes and being able to have someone like Baker who can play at multiple different spots on defense can make this defense who has already stifled the opposing offenses to just 13 points per game over their last three games to a whole other level. This is certainly the type of player the Vikings need to trade for and should trade as the October 31st trade deadline looms.