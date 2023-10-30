The Minnesota Vikings' season has been a rollercoaster ride so far. However, their hopes of making the playoffs have taken a major hit with the news that starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, the Vikings must act quickly to find a replacement for Cousins if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. In this article, we will discuss three trade options that the Vikings can make before the deadline to replace Cousins at QB.

The Minnesota Vikings' Season So Far

The Vikings have had a mixed season so far, with a 4-4 record. They started the season with three losses, but then won four of their last five games to get back to .500. Despite their record, the Vikings have had some strong performances this season. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for over 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns. Meanwhile, wide receiver Justin Jefferson has over 570 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings' defense has been a bit of a weakness this season, though. They have allowed an average of 21.7 points per game. However, they have shown some improvement in recent weeks, holding their opponents to 17 points or fewer in their last three games. The Vikings will need to continue to improve on both sides of the ball if they hope to make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.

Kirk Cousins' Achilles Injury

Kirk Cousins suffered a non-contact injury during the fourth quarter of the Vikings' win over the Packers. This forced him to hop off the field on one leg. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said following the game that the team fears Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon. This would sideline the QB for the season and may mean the end of his career in Minnesota. With Cousins out for the season, the Vikings must find a replacement quickly if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here we will look at the Minnesota Vikings' best options for Kirk Cousins replacement after season-ending Achilles injury.

Trade Options

Ryan Tannehill, due to an ankle injury, was absent when the Tennessee Titans secured a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Will Levis, a rookie, delivered an impressive performance with four touchdown passes, three of which connected with DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans currently stand at 3-4 in the AFC North, occupying the second spot behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tannehill's contract expires after the season, prompting speculation about the team's interest in their 2023 draft pick. Fortunately, Tannehill's ankle injury isn't considered severe.

The Washington Commanders may also consider trading their veteran backup quarterback, Jacoby Brissett. Remember that Sam Howell holds the role of the team's starting quarterback. Brissett, who has eight years of NFL experience, hasn't seen action in 2023 but boasts 48 career starts. He was solid as a placeholder for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Some quarterback options via trade for the #Vikings before Tuesdays deadline: • Jameis Winston

• Jacoby Brissett

• Ryan Tannehill

• Trey Lance

• Case Keenum

• Teddy Bridgewater Who else would be a serviceable/realistic option? pic.twitter.com/WBftItX7yq — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 30, 2023

Andy Dalton

Another option is Andy Dalton. The Carolina Panthers inked a two-year deal with Andy Dalton to serve as the backup for Bryce Young, this year's top draft pick. Dalton stepped in for Young when the latter was sidelined due to an injury, delivering an impressive performance with 361 passing yards and two touchdowns in a Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Carolina might entertain the idea of trading Dalton to acquire one or two draft picks.

Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston is also worth a look. He is currently a backup for the New Orleans Saints, supporting Derek Carr, who joined the team through a four-year free-agent deal in the offseason. Winston has only attempted 17 passes this season, despite being a starter for most of his career.

Free Agency Options

Colt McCoy

If the Vikings cannot make a deal before the trade deadline, they still do have some options in the free agency market. Colt McCoy could be a suitable choice for the Vikings. He previously spent three years under the guidance of head coach Kevin O’Connell in Washington from 2017 to 2019. During McCoy's tenure as Washington's backup, O’Connell served as the team's offensive coordinator. Notably, Wes Phillips, the Vikings' offensive coordinator, was Washington’s tight ends coach for two of those seasons. McCoy seemed like a leading contender to start as the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback during training camp this season. However, he was released when Josh Dobbs was signed. He started three games for Arizona last season and has had at least one start in each of the last five seasons.

Matt Ryan

This may seem way out there, but former NFL MVP Matt Ryan could also be an option. Yes, he is currently working as a CBS analyst after not signing with any team during the offseason. However, he also mentioned last May that numerous factors would have to align for his return to the field. Ryan disclosed that his agent had contacted the New York Jets after Aaron Rodgers was injured. The possibility of teaming up with Justin Jefferson could be an enticing prospect for him to come out of retirement. You never know, right?

Looking Ahead

As the Minnesota Vikings navigate the challenges of replacing Kirk Cousins following his season-ending Achilles injury, the trade and free agency options present intriguing possibilities. The choices range from experienced veterans like Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, and Jameis Winston. There's also the familiarity of Colt McCoy, who has worked closely with key coaching staff members in the past, and the evergreen Matt Ryan, who tantalizingly hovers on the precipice of a potential comeback. The Vikings now face a pivotal decision that could reshape their quarterback situation, and fans eagerly await the resolution to this significant chapter in the team's future.