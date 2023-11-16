Wake Forest visits Notre Dame as we continue our college football odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons go on the road to take on the 19th ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Wake Forest-Notre Dame prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Wake Forest is 4-6 this season, but they are 1-6 in the ACC. Now, Notre Dame is not in the ACC, but it shows how much Wake Forest has struggled against good teams. Mitch Griffs has been under center all season. He has thrown for 1,553 yards this season, and nine touchdowns. Griffs has also rushed for two touchdowns. On the ground, Demond Claiborne, and Justice Ellison have combined for 1,033 yards, and five touchdowns. However, Claiborne has all five of those touchdowns. On defense, Jasheen Davis, and Jacob Roberts have combined for 13.5 of the team's 23 sacks. Dashawn Jones leads the team with three interceptions.

Notre Dame is 7-3, but they are coming off a loss against Clemson. Their other two losses are against Louisville, and Ohio State. Notre Dame does have a few good wins, as well. They beat USC, Duke, and NC State this season. Sam Hartman has passed for 2,272 yards, and 18 touchdowns in 10 games. He has also rushed for three touchdowns. Audric Estime has been one of the best running backs in the country this season. He has 988 yards on the ground, and 13 touchdowns. Defensively, Notre Dame has 20 sacks, 37 pass deflections, and 14 interceptions.

College Football Odds: Wake Fores-Notre Dame Odds

Wake Forest: +24.5 (-110)

Notre Dame: -24.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread

Wake Forest has struggled against good teams this season. In order to cover this spread, the Demon Deacons need to play good defense. They are actually middle of the pack defensively in the ACC, so there is a chance they can have a good game. Notre Dame can score pretty well, but if Wake Forest can hold them to 35 or less points, they should be able to cover the spread. The Demon Deacons allow just 24.6 points per game this season, so holding Notre Dame to five or less touchdowns is possible.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread

Notre Dame can score. They average 418 yards per game, and 36.8 points. The Fighting Irish have scored 41 or more points in six of their seven wins. Notre Dame is favorited by 24.5 points in this game, and they will need to score 40+ if they want to cover this spread. Luckily, the Fighting Irish have Hartman, and Estime. Scoring on the Wake Forest defense should not be a problem for them.

Notre Dame should not have a problem holding Wake Forest down in this game. Wake Forest struggles on offense, both passing, and rushing. Notre Dame allows just 16.9 points per game on the season, 279.8 total yards. Their defense is going to be able to hold Wake Forest to under 20 points for sure. Doing this will help them cover the spread.

Final Wake Forest-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

The Spread is at 24.5 and that is very high. However, Notre Dame is good, and the game is South Bend. I expect the Fighting Irish to crush Wake Forest in this game, and cover the spread.

Final Wake Forest-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -24.5 (-110), Over 46.5 (-110)