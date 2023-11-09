Matt Shakman debunked the popular theories that Mephisto was ever to appear in the MCU's WandaVision series.

Matt Shakman, director of WandaVision, gave a disappointing update regarding Mephisto's MCU debut.

Never part of the plans

Throughout its run, it appeared WandaVision was setting up a Mephisto introduction into the MCU. That never happened, and it was Agatha all along.

The character Mephisto was introduced to Marvel Comics in Silver Surfer #3 in 1968. He is a demon and was known for facing off against the Silver Surfer and Ghost Rider. In the comics, he also had encounters with Spider-Man as well. The character appeared in live-action form in the two Ghost Rider films but hasn't been represented since.

Speaking to Inverse, Shakman debunked theories that Mephisto was going to appear. “There were some deep readings of the text that led to certain conclusions that were wrong,” he said. “Mephisto was never a part of our plan. So that was a head-scratcher. But hey, he's a great character.”

WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Despite Vision dying, Wanda wants to continue living a suburban life with him and creates that illusion in. Westview, New Jersey.

Matt Shakman directed all eight episodes of the show, which was the MCU's first Disney+ series. It was a big success for the MCU and launched a spin-off series, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and was crucial to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' plot.

Additionally, Shakman will return to the MCU to direct their Fantastic Four film. In the meantime, he just directed the first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the Godzilla MonsterVerse spin-off series for Apple TV+.