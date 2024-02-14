The Golden State Warriors visit the Utah Jazz as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Warriors are coming off a game Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Golden State has already played the Jazz once this season, and they were able to win by 22 points. The Warriors put up 129 points in the win over the Jazz on February 12th. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combined for 51 points, but Curry added 10 assists to his stat line. Draymond Green was two assists short of a triple-double in the game, as well. Golden State was 48-100 in the win, and they made 20 threes.

The Jazz are 26-28 this season, and they are coming off a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Utah scored 107 points in their loss against the Warriors earlier this season. Collin Sexton led the team with 22 points while Lauri Markannen had 19 points. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points off the bench, but he played 33 minutes. The Jazz shot 44.6 percent from the field in the loss, and they made just 11 threes. The Jazz will be a healthy team in this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Jazz Odds

Golden State Warriors: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: -104

Utah Jazz: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Jazz

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, KJZZ-TV Channel 19

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Warriors know how to score with the best of them. Their offense is mainly led by Steph Curry, but Jonathan Kuminga has been playing his best basketball lately. As a team, the Warriors are averaging just over 119 points per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA. Golden State will need be strong on offense in this one, as well. They may not need to put up 129 points, but 120 or more would be very helpful.

When the Warriors get to that mark, they have a record of 17-8. When they score 115+ points, the Warriors are 20-12. Needless to say, the Warriors will win the shootouts. If they can continue to score, they will win this game, as well.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jazz usually score more points than they did the first time around against Golden State. Utah put up 107 points in that game, but that was 10 points below their season average. The Jazz should be expected to score more than 107 points in this game. If Clarkson, Markannen, and Sexton can each have a good game, the Jazz will be able to have a good game at home.

Utah is 24-10 when they get to the 115-point mark. They should be able to get to that mark, especially with this being a home game for them. If Utah can grind it out on offense, and match the Warriors, they will be able to cover this spread.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick

This should be a closer game than their first matchup. The Warriors are playing very well coming into this game, though. The over should hit in this game, which is the bet I like the most. I also like the Warriors to win.

Final Warriors-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Warriors ML (-104), Over 238.5 (-110)