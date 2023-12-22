The Warriors received an update on Brandin Podziemski after Tuesday's game vs. Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a major win on Tuesday against the team with the best record in the NBA in the Boston Celtics. For a team that's been struggling like the Warriors have this season, that was a win that could potentially turn the season around. But it was not without concerning news though. Warriors promising rookie Brandin Podziemski left the game early due to a back injury and his status for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards is questionable as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Brandin Podziemski is questionable against the Wizards tomorrow night with lower back soreness. Left the previous game after taking a hit on a box out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 21, 2023

Brandin Podziemski has worked his way into the rotation as a rookie for the Warriors and a major injury would be bad news for the team considering how well he's played. Podziemski was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara. He, along with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, are among a recent crop of NBA prospects Santa Clara has produced.

While many rookies spend a lot of time in the G League, Podziemski has become a solid contributor for the Warriors. He's played in 21 games so far including four starts at a little over 21 minutes per game. He's been averaging 8.3 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 45.6 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three point line and 65.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Warriors are currently 13-14 but have won three games in a row including the Celtics win. They are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.