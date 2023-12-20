Warriors star Stephen Curry silenced his haters with an epic performance on Tuesday against the Celtics.

For years, one criticism of Stephen Curry is that he disappears in clutch moments, or that he took a backseat to Kevin Durant during the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals, failing to win Finals MVP honors. Curry, however, is rewriting that part of his story. In fact, the Boston Celtics know firsthand not to underestimate Curry whenever the Golden State Warriors' backs are against the wall.

On Tuesday night, the Warriors had plenty of difficulties against a stacked Celtics team; after all, the Dubs were still missing Draymond Green, and they lost Brandin Podziemski to injury in the middle of the contest. The Warriors found themselves down by 11 entering the fourth quarter, but this deficit only set the stage for a flurry for Curry in both the final frame and in overtime, culminating in a high-arching triple that proved to be the dagger in a 132-126 win for the Dubs.

Immediately after the game, Stephen Curry rubbed some salt on his haters' wounds by being sarcastic in his answer to TNT courtside reporter Allie LaForce's question.

“How much do you live for these late game pressure moments?” LaForce asked.

“Probably shouldn't ask me that,” the Warriors star replied with a huge grin on his face.

The criticisms regarding Stephen Curry's lack of clutch gene isn't exactly well-founded; of course, one moment sticks to everyone's memory (his forced shot against Kevin Love during crunch time in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals), which has caused his non-clutch branding to stick, but make no mistake about it, the Warriors star has had plenty of clutch moments, especially over the past two seasons.

Who can forget about the time where Curry, with the Warriors staring at the possibility of going down 3-1 against the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, poured in a performance of a lifetime? How about Curry's 50-point masterpiece against the Sacramento Kings during the 2023 postseason?

On Tuesday night, Curry created 22 of the Warriors' 35 points in the fourth quarter, and he nailed the game-tying triple to send the game to overtime in addition to his overtime dagger. He truly lives for the late-game pressure moments, and this is just further evidence to that fact.