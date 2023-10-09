The Golden State Warriors have a plethora of players who helped them in the NBA Finals. Their most recent victory came in 2022 when Steph Curry and company defeated the Boston Celtics in six games. One player from the 2022 squad took his basketball journey overseas, but now he is hanging up his jersey for good. Current Crvena Zvezda forward Nemanja Bjelica is retiring, per Sportando.

Bjelica has reportedly dealt with a calf injury with his current overseas team. After reflecting, he has decided his basketball career is best left behind.

Bjelica averaged 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds during his NBA career. In his stint with the Warriors, he put up 6.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16 minutes. Bjelica was a reliable bench floor spacer for the 2022 Golden State team.

The Warriors earned the third seed in the Western Conference Playoffs after going 53-29. Many thought the Golden State Dynasty was over after their 2019 loss to the Toronto Raptors, but they proved everyone wrong. They took on the likes of Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Steph Curry silenced critics with one of his best Finals performances. Curry averaged a dominant 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists against a stacked Boston team. The Warriors found themselves down 2-1 in the series, but they rallied and won their fourth championship in seven years.

Nemanja Bjelica did not see much floor time during the NBA Finals, but his dedication to the team throughout the season was rewarded when his team got the win. The former EuroLeague MVP had a solid NBA career.

As Bjelica hangs up his jersey, one thing is for sure, he will always have fans from the Bay Area who remember and cherish his time in the NBA.