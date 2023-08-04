Very few teams in league history have been able to accomplish what the Golden State Warriors have over the last decade. This is because their future Hall of Fame core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green changed the way the game of basketball is played in this era.

With four titles over the last nine seasons, the Warriors are in elite company with George Mikan's Minneapolis Lakers from the 1950s, Bill Russell's Boston Celtics from the 1960s, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's and Magic Johnson's Los Angeles Lakers from the 1980s, Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls from the 1990s and Tim Duncan's San Antonio Spurs from the early 2000s.

It seems like a new dynasty emerges every decade and Golden State has cemented themselves as one of the greatest teams of all-time with their recent accomplishments. This latest title in 2022 was special, though, as everyone doubted the Warriors and their chances to win another title after missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021. They even finished with a 15-50 record during the 2019-20 season, the worst record in the league that year.

Once again finding their championship pedigree and winning a title over the Celtics in 2022 was a great accomplishment for this organization, as well as Curry individually. He was finally able to capture his first Finals MVP award and Steph put together some very memorable performances in this series.

Recently talking about his NBA Finals appearances in a question and answer on Wired, Curry stated that the Warriors' championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018 were great, but he is drawn to what was accomplished in 2022.

“Definitely Game 4 of the 2022 Finals,” Curry answered when asked if there was a performance out of his four championships he was the most proud of. “That was a hostile environment and we were down 2-1. We needed to win that to give ourselves some life, and I had one of my best games of my career considering the magnitude of that moment for sure.”

In this series as a whole, Curry averaged 31.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43.7 percent against Boston en route to his Finals MVP award. Aside from scoring 43 points, the most in a single game out of any player in this series, Curry recorded 10 rebounds and seven made threes, which is tied for the third-most threes made in a Finals game ever.

Down 2-1 to the Celtics and facing a scenario where they could have potentially gone down 3-1 with a loss in Boston, Curry single-handedly put the team on his back and willed the Warriors to a victory to even up this series at 2-2. If they had lost Game 4 on the road, Golden State may not have won their fourth championship since 2015 and the narrative surrounding this group would be completely different.

Curry is one of the greatest players in NBA history and he is a very special talent given the way he changed three-point shooting. He will forever go down as the greatest shooter the league has ever seen and while four titles is great, Curry and the Warriors will be looking to capture their fifth title since 2015 during the 2023-24 season.