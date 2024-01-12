The player was waived by the Wizards on Monday night.

Former Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards guard Ryan Rollins, who was waived by the Wizards Monday night, is accused of repeatedly shoplifting from a Target store, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic:

“Former Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors guard Ryan Rollins has been accused of shoplifting, with incidents alleged to have occurred from mid-September to mid-November in Alexandria, Va. ”

Police said in court documents that Rollins stole small household items such as groceries, body wash and candles from a Target store on seven different occasions from Sept. 9 to Nov. 9, when he was on the Wizards’ roster. He was charged with seven counts of petit larceny, and the items alleged to have been stolen in each incident were valued at less than $1,000.

The Wizards waived Rollins on Monday night after he appeared in 10 regular-season games. The 21-year-old averaged 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 10 games with Washington

The reserve guard came to the Wizards as part of a trade package over the summer, with Washington trading Chris Paul to the Warriors and receiving Jordan Poole, Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 2027 second-round pick and a top-20 protected 2030 first-round pick.

The Warriors selected Rollins with the No. 44 pick of last year's draft, sending a second-round pick and $2 million in cash to the Atlanta Hawks for the chance to move up and grab him.

The former Toledo guard saw minimal playing time with Golden State in 2022-23 before going down with injury, averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.2 minutes per game during just 12 appearances, taking the floor almost exclusively in garbage time.

A court hearing has been scheduled for early February, and Rollins has yet to enter a plea.