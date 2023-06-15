Golden State Warriors guard Ryan Rollins is on track to play in Summer League after undergoing season-ending surgery in February for a broken right foot.

“I'm just now starting to get back full live playing, so I'll be ready by Summer League and all that,” he told KRON4 News. “I'm gonna be good.”

Warriors guard Ryan Rollins told @kron4news on Wednesday that he is fully recovered from foot surgery (jones fracture) and is back to scrimmaging. He will be ready for summer league which begins July 3rd in Sac. Says his focus will be defense and playmaking. pic.twitter.com/74JL5glA59 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 15, 2023

The Warriors begin Summer League action on July 3rd in Sacramento with the California Classic before heading south to compete in Las Vegas Summer League, which takes place from July 7th to July 17th.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Warriors selected Rollins with the No. 44 pick of last year's draft, sending a second-round pick and $2 million in cash to the Atlanta Hawks for the chance to move up and grab him.

The former Toledo guard saw minimal playing time with Golden State in 2022-23 before going down with injury, averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.2 minutes per game during just 12 appearances, taking the floor almost exclusively in garbage time. Rollins received a lot more burn during multiple stints with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 19 games, shooting 49.6% overall and 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Rollins could play a significant role for the Dubs next season given the likely departure of Donte DiVincenzo and the team's limited spending flexibility in free agency. Golden State already lacks depth at guard behind Stephen Curry, and the possibility of a Jordan Poole trade could further vault Rollins up Steve Kerr's rotational pecking order in the backcourt.