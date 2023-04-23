After missing the previous game of the first round with an illness, Golden State Warriors wing Gary Payton II is available to play in his team’s pivotal Game 4 matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Steve Kerr told reporters during pre-game media availability that Payton is feeling better and set to take the floor against the Kings. However, Kerr noted the energetic reserve’s workload could be diminished depending on Payton’s level of conditioning.

Payton “looked good” in practice on Saturday, sparking optimism he would return for Game 4. Though missing his stellar on-ball defense and the overall two-way versatility he provides, Golden State ably withstood Payton’s absence in Game 3 behind standout performances from Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga off the bench.

Expect Gary Payton II to remain a key reserve for the Warriors on Sunday, hounding De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk one-on-one while passing, screening, finishing and pushing the pace on the other end. Payton played a key role for the Warriors in the opening games of the first round, especially Game 2, when he finished with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes—more than he notched in any game during Golden State’s title run last season.

The Warriors and Kings tipoff from Chase Center at 12:30 PT.