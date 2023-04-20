Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II put together an impressive two-way performance in Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings. He scored 13 points — on 5-for-6 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 from behind the three-point arc — grabbed six rebounds, and came up with two steals in a game the Warriors went on to lose by a final score of 114-106. So when De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and the Kings visit the Chase Center on Thursday night to play the Warriors, every Warriors fan will be dying to know: Is Gary Payton II playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Kings?

Gary Payton II injury status vs. Kings

The Warriors have Payton II listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown with an illness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins (right shoulder soreness) is also questionable to play for Golden State.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gary Payton II, 30, is in his seventh year in the NBA and third as a member of the storied Warriors franchise. He averaged 4.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 22 appearances with the Warriors and Trail Blazers this season (one start).

Expect the Warriors to beat the Kings by double digits at home on Thursday, regardless of if Payton II is in the lineup. After all, the Warriors have been dominant at home all year long, as they finished the regular season with a 33-8 home record, the third-best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Gary Payton II playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Kings, the answer is maybe.