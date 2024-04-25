Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year, the league announced on Thursday evening. Although they missed the NBA Playoffs this season, the Warriors were once again put in a position to succeed thanks to Curry's heroics.
Steph Curry wins the 2023-24 Clutch Player of the Year award 😤
🔸189 clutch points (led NBA)
🔸59 made field goals in the clutch
🔸32 made 3-pointers in the clutch
🔸23 wins in the clutch pic.twitter.com/AWPHMCH8XS
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 25, 2024
In a total of 74 games, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from three-point range. Curry made a total of 357 triples this season, the third-most in a single season all time. He currently holds the record after hitting 402 perimeter shots during the 2015-16 season.
The main reason Curry was honored as the most clutch player in the league is due to what he did in the fourth quarter of games. This season, Steph played in a total of 43 clutch time games. Clutch games are those that were within five points in the last five minutes. During this span of games, Curry scored a total of 189 points over the course of the season, the most points out of any player in the entire league. He also made 32 threes in clutch time, 19 more threes than any other player in the league late in games.
Curry is the second recipient of the Jerry West Trophy, joining Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.
Stephen Curry's 2023-24 season
It should not come as a surprise to anyone to see Curry named the most clutch player in the NBA. Throughout his entire career, Steph has consistently delivered late in games for the Warriors, and this season was no different.
Perhaps Curry's signature moment for the award was when he hit a game-winning shot against the Phoenix Suns on February 10. Down two points with 3.1 seconds left, the Warriors took their final timeout to advance the basketball and give themselves a chance to win the game. After the ball was thrown to Curry on the run, the superstar guard turned, threw up a prayer, and the basketball gods answered his call.
STEPHEN CURRY GIVES THE WARRIORS THE 113-112 LEAD IN THE 4Q WITH .7 SECONDS LEFT ON THE CLOCK 😱
Suns-Warriors | LIVE on ABC pic.twitter.com/WfxMXpvOUm
— NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2024
Curry received a total of 45 first-place votes for the 2023-24 Clutch Player of the Year award, compared to DeRozan, who received 34 first-place votes. Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished third in the vote, received 11 first-place votes. In total, Curry received 298 total points, compared to DeRozan's 272 voting points.
The Warriors enter the offseason missing the playoffs for the first time since winning their latest championship in 2022. With a full offseason to recover, Curry will look to put his clutch skills on display when he takes the court during the 2024-25 season with the Warriors.